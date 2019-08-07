Three teenagers face criminal complaints on the charge of breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony after the trio was found exiting Gloucester High School after setting off multiple alarms.
Police responded to the alarms Wednesday at 11:18 p.m. The teens — a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds —were spotted inside the school running up a stairwell toward the second floor before they were found exiting a door to the school's science wing.
The three told police they were just walking and decided to take a shortcut through the school after finding an open door. When asked if that made sense, the teens told police "curiosity got the best of them," according to Officer Jared Foote's report. The teens told police they did no damage and did not take anything, borne out by a search of a duffel bag and backpack they were carrying.
Police did a walk-through with a key holder for the school and found nothing damaged or missing.
Police said the three are being charged because of the circumstances and because "they could not provide a sensible reason for being in the school."
— Andrea Holbrook
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 6
9:48 p.m.: Kevin Jerome Reardon, 35, of 103 Green St. in Lynn, was arrested on the charges of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, possession of a Class E drug (Gabapentin) and disturbing the peace.
6:50 p.m.: Police said they will seek a summons to court for a 29-year-old Willow Street woman on the charge of operating a motor vehicle following the revocation of her license. The vehicle was towed.
10:09 a.m.: Michael P. Grennan, 29, of 10 Veterans Way in Gloucester, was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Aug. 8
12:17 a.m.: Lift assist on Eden Road.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
7:14 p.m.: A driver on Dock Square received a written warning for a crosswalk violation.
7:01 p.m.: Report of an unattended parked car running for 30 minutes on Station Square. Officers located the car's owner nearby. They had accidentally hit the fob to start the car.
5:50 p.m.: Brian Michael Clark, 39, of Ronkonkona, New York, was arrested on two outstanding warrants out of Brockton. Clark's warrants were for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and possession of a class A drug. Police pulled over Clark's car on Mt. Pleasant Street after he committed a crosswalk violation. In addition to the two warrants and crosswalk violation, he was charged again with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Clark was arraigned at Gloucester District Court on Wednesday morning where he was released on his own recognizance. He will report to Brockton District Court to answer for his two outstanding warrants.
5:31 p.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Street received a written warning for failing to yield for a pedestrian.
4:58 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimming in Carlson's Quarry.
4:36 p.m.: Report of phone wires down on Mill Lane. The phone company was notified.
3:32 p.m.: Medical emergency on Hale Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
2:44 p.m.: Officers restored the peace during a property dispute on Lighthouse Lane.
11:16 a.m.: Report of an unwanted guest at a High Street Court resident. Officers spoke with the guest and they were sent on their way.
11:03 a.m.: Medical emergency on Haven Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
6:25 a.m.: Report of a car parked overnight by Pebble Beach. Officers checked the area and were unable to find a car matching the description.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 7
6:32 p.m.: Request for more patrols in the area of Forest Street due to speeding in the area.
3:35 p.m.: A child accidentally set off an alarm at a residence on Walker Road.
2:30 p.m.: Request for a well being check on Windemere Park Extension. All was in order.
11:14 a.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a citation for illegal passing.
11:05 a.m.: Report of illegal trash dumping at Tucks Point. Officers took report and are looking into the matter.
12:22 a.m.: Medical emergency on Walker Road. The person refused ambulance services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.