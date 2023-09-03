The Gloucester Fire Department responded to a report of a slushy machine fire at the Richdale convenience store, 410 Washington St., on Friday, Sept. 1, around 9 p.m., according to Deputy Chief Phil Harvey and a post on Facebook by Gloucester Firefighters Local 762.
“Gloucester firefighters are currently overhauling and venting what came in as a reported machine fire inside a building at 410 Washington St.,” read the post.
Harvey said the incident involved a slushy machine that caught fire. He said the clerk heard a “pop” and then extinguished the fire with a dry chemical fire extinguisher.
There were no reported injuries and the building did not suffer any damage. Harvey said the owner consulted with a representative of the Health Department on the cleanup before the store reopened.
— Ethan Forman
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Aug. 21
9:47 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported at Heights of Cape Ann
5:58 p.m.: Police could not locate the source of a report for obscene behavior on Washington Street.
4:25 p.m.: A reported city ordinance violation on Stacy Boulevard could not be located.
2:47 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Taylor Street and disposed of safely.
1:27 p.m.: Police took a report of fraud/identity theft. In the process of opening another line on his phone account, a resident learned he had an outstanding balance and it became evident someone was utilizing his account without his authorization. The resident was filing a fraud account with AT&T but a police report was required to complete the process.
Crashes with property damage only: At 12:36 p.m. at the Cupboard Restaurant on Hough Avenue; at 12:35 p.m. at Washington and Whittemore streets; and at Market Basket on Gloucester Crossing Road.
12:49 a.m.: Police at the station took a report of a missing person.
Sunday, Aug. 20
5:49 p.m.: Police responded to a report of vandalism on Beachcroft Road. A resident said someone threw a rock at his truck, damaging his front passenger-side fender and cracking his windshield. Three vehicles in the driveway had similar damage, ranging from a cracked windshield, scratches on the hoods and dents in the fenders, also from rocks being thrown. Police were able to access a camera system and were able to see someone pick up a rock and throw it in the direction of one of the trucks. Neighbors recognized the person in the video. Police went to an address and spoke with a family member about what happened. The officer contacted the Community Impact Unit about providing services and assistance to the family.
3:11 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Thatcher Road and Barn Lane.
12:49 p.m.: No one was injured during a response to a boat taking on water 2 nautical miles outside of the Dog Bar Breakwater. Police overheard the distress call along with the Harbormaster. The boats arrived and placed the 2022 40-foot Sea Ray in an alongside tow and put a dewatering pump on board. One female passenger was brought on board the police boat and the boat owner remained on board his vessel. A Coast Guard Station Gloucester boat also arrived and placed a second pump and Coast Guard personnel onboard. Two harbormaster boats also arrived and the vehicle was towed to Cape Ann Marina where it was immediately hauled from the water. Water entered the hull through the stern area where a mechanical part had broken on one of the engines, the report said.
12:57 a.m.: A 28-year-old Gloucester resident faces charges of drunken driving, a marked lanes violation and a straight arrest warrant after a motor-vehicle stop at Emerson Avenue and Griffin Court. Police reported seeing the vehicle swerve left and cross the double yellow center line into the opposite travel lane on Washington Street before swerving back. Police pulled the vehicle over on Centennial Avenue after seeing it cross over the marked yellow line. Police informed the driver of the reason for the stop, and noticed an overwhelming smell of alcoholic beverages coming from the car, the report said. The car’s owner was sitting in the passenger seat and there was a woman sitting in the back seat, the report said. The driver told police he swerved because he was drinking a Diet Coke and he accidentally spilled it on his lap. The driver volunteered to take several field sobriety tests which police said he failed, after which he was arrested. Police later learned he had a straight arrest warrant due to traffic violations out of Gloucester District Court. After giving his consent, police administered a chemical breath test to determine his blood alcohol content. The driver’s license was seized. He was bailed out a short time later and was given a courtesy ride to his residence.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Aug. 31
6:53 p.m.: A request was made from a Granite Street address for the Harbormaster.
Medical emergencies: Ambulance transport to a hospital was made from Jerden’s Lane at 11:30 a.m. and School Street at 2:47 p.m. Ambulance service was refused at a Breakwater Avenue address at 6:24 p.m.
Reports about animals came from the intersection of South Street and Caleb’s Lane at 12:34 p.m. and HIgh Street at 4:17 p.m. Animal Control was notified in both instances.
Motor vehicle crashes were reported on Jerden’s Lane at 7:45 a.m., Broadway at 9:32 a.m., as a hit-and-run Railroad Avenue at 12:11 p.m., at the intersection of Main Street and Springfield Court at 3:08 p.m. and Main Street at 4:04 p.m.
Police wellness checks were conducted on Main Street at 10:08 a.m. and at an Allen Avenue address at 10:11 a.m.
8:49 a.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Jerdens Lane and Ramsden Way, a verbal warning was issued.