MANCHESTER — Police will be issuing a court summons to a man accused of threatening his mother by driving her own car at her.
The 35-year-old Somerville man is expected to face charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and intimidation of a witness.
The man's mother filed a report at the Manchester Police Department at 5 p.m. Thursday. The incident reportedly occurred on Central Street.
The mother told police she and her son got into a verbal altercation after the son asked to borrow her car. She said her son got his hands on the car keys, and as he began to drive away he drove toward her in a threatening way.
The Times is not publishing the man's name as he has not been officially charged.
— Michael Cronin
In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Thursday, July 8
7:21 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
7:02 p.m.: Officers dismissed an unwanted customer from Cumberland Farms on Railroad Avenue.
1:33 p.m.: Officers assisted Gloucester Police with a medical call by the town border on Nugent Stretch.
11:28 a.m.: Report of a past minor car accident on Main Street.
10:26 a.m.: A Cape Hedge Beach lifeguard reported several broken beer bottles at the end of the boat ramp. Officers and Public Works employees assisted with cleaning up the area.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, July 8
7 and 6:45 p.m.: Two credit cards found on Central Street and Beach Street, respectively, were submitted into police custody.
6:37 p.m.: Report of a bicycle stolen from the campus of Manchester Essex Regional High School. The school's resource officer will investigate.
ESSEX
Friday, July 9
1:19 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
Thursday, July 8
9:19 p.m.: A driver parked at Centennial Grove after hours received a court summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license.