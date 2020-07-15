The Massachusetts State Police Museum has reopened.
The museum in Grafton reopened Tuesday after a weekend of cleaning by volunteers, according to The Telegram & Gazette.
The 10,000-square-foot museum is home to a collection of items dating from 1865 to the modern day, including uniforms, vehicles, and weapons — and in one area, a wall covered with the names of state police troopers who died in the line of duty dating to the 1800s.
— Associated Press
In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, July 15
8:40 a.m.: A manager at the Beauport Hotel at 55 Commercial St. reported a woman with a dog causing an issue.
Tuesday, July 14
11:41 p.m.: Police noticed a woman who appeared to be passed out in a parked motor vehicle in the Walgreens parking lot. After making contact with the woman, later identified to be from Rhode Island, the police noticed that she appearred very distraught and indicated that someone had passed away recently. She explained that she had been drinking "fireballs" and was going to sleep it off in the parking lot. She continued to explain that her intent was to drive to Maine to see some friends but stopped because she did not want to drink and drive.
9:32 p.m.: A Perkins Street caller complained of the noise a man was making while sawing wood. The man said he would stop sawing wood for the night.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, July 14
Traffic stops: Between 9 and 11 a.m., six drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws on Mt. Pleasant Street, Main Street and Broadway. The traffic patrol were funded by a pedestrian and biker safety grant grant administered by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
1:27 p.m.: Report of an oven fire at a High Street home. The caller put out the fire before the Fire Department arrived on scene. Firefighters removed the oven from the home.
Medical emergencies on Parker Street at 9:05 a.m.and Norwood Avenue at 1:25 p.m. Both patients were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
1:14 p.m.: A lost women's wallet found on Jewett Street was submitted into police custody.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, July 14
10:38 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
9:12 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for operating without headlights.
9 and 8:29 p.m.: Two drivers on School Street received verbal warnings for speeding.
4:49 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on Route 128 northbound. No injuries were reported. Both drivers exchanged information.
4:39 p.m.: Officers assisted a Highland Avenue resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under his or her name.
4:27 p.m.: Medical emergency on Stanley Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:05 p.m.: Officers disposed of a suspicious package delivered to a School Street residence.
11:19 a.m.: Animal Control picked up a dead goose on Tuck's Point Road.
ESSEX
Wednesday, July 15
6:40 a.m.: Animal Control picked up a dead raccoon on the corner of Southern Avenue and Main Street.
Tuesday, July 14
5:21 p.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a fallen tree from the roadway on Centennial Grove Road.
4:17 p.m.: Officers assisted a resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under his or her name.
8:38 a.m.: Report of a contractor truck blocking the roadway at the corner of Southern Avenue and Desoto Road. Officers provided a traffic detail.