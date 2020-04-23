ESSEX — The IRS or U.S. Department of Treasury will not call to solicit information regarding the ongoing stimulus package or to confirm personal or banking information, Essex Police would also like to remind residents.
Residents should use official channels to contact the federal or state government with any questions regarding the stimulus payment or unemployment, and not provide information through an unsolicited phone call.
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, April 23
7:12 a.m.: A group was dispersed after a caller reported a disturbance at Alpine Court.
2:53 a.m.: A person at the emergency department at Addison Gilbert Hospital on Washington Street was refusing to leave.
2:04 a.m.: A caller at 4 Oak St. reported loud yelling coming from another apartment.
Wednesday, April 22
6:24 p.m.: A burglary alarm was reported to have gone off at Horvitz and Frisch on Main Street. Police confirmed that it had been set off by cleaners.
4:17 p.m.: A suspicious person was reported on Marina Drive.
2:24 p.m.: A caller reported that a suspicious person who she doesn't know has been going in and out of her sister-in-law's apartment on Lincoln Park. She didn't know the number of the apartment but her sister-in-law is in the nursing home.
12:47 p.m.: Two people walked in to the station to report that while they were parked at the Jodrey State Fish Pier on Parker Street, one of their dogs — while leashed up — jumped up and scratched both front and rear passenger doors of the other person's vehicle.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, April 22
8:15 p.m.: Medical emergency on Heritage Drive. The person refused ambulance services.
3:23 p.m.: Scam call reported on Granite Street. No personal information was given out to the scammer.
10:25 a.m.: Report of a broken window in the roadway on Thatcher Road. The DPW was notified to clean up the glass.
8:35 a.m.: Lift assist on Broadway.
7:57 a.m.: Medical emergency on Sheehan Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, April 22
6:25 p.m.: Report of a license lost on Crooked Lane.
3:53 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a coyote on Butler Avenue.
ESSEX
Wednesday, April 22
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.