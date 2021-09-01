On the day school began in Gloucester, a swastika was found painted on a rock near a city playground.
Police were flagged down Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. in the area of Green and Perkins streets by a person who reported finding a swastika painted on a boulder in the park.
Police made their way down the paved pathway and found a blue spray-painted swastika on a boulder visible from the foot path and playground area.
Police said that this area had been vandalized approximately one month ago, but that this graffiti is more recent.
The Department Public Works was notified to remove the graffiti and the report was forwarded to the Community Impact Unit and the Detective Office.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 31
8:30 p.m.: A woman reported that her motor vehicle appears to have been keyed with scratch marks on the passenger side.
5 p.m.: Numerous family members called to report that a missing or endangered man could possibly be wandering the streets of Gloucester.
The family said that they reported him as missing in Florida because of numerous issues and they are concerned for his well being. They believe that he is most likely in Gloucester because it is where he grew up.
2:55 p.m.: A woman came to the station to report a possible larceny. She said she has kept various collectable porcelain dolls at her parents house on Webster Street for safekeeping for about three years. She learned a while back that her brother had packed up her property and thrown the dolls out to make room for a live-in nurse, despite the fact that the nurse had already been in the home for a couple of months prior.
The woman said she had not spoken to her parents about this as they both have dementia. She estimated that the collection was worth about $200.
Later that day, the woman called back to say she may know where her property is and wanted to cancel her earlier report.
10:12 a.m.: A person from an unknown location reported fnding a dead fox inside the home's crawl space.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Aug. 31
4:59 a.m.: Medical emergency on Squam Hill Court. The person refused ambulance services.
5:39 and 5:22 p.m.: Two drivers on Thatcher Road received written warnings for speeding.
1:58 p.m.: Medical emergency on Gully Point. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
12:39 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute and noise complaint on Pooles Lane. Officers spoke with all parties involved and peace was restored.
12:03 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a written warning for speeding.
11:03 a.m.: A broken-down landscaping truck on Main Street was towed.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 31
10:14 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a verbal warning for driving in a construction zone.
1:44 p.m.: Report of an intoxicated man who fell down and was bleeding. The man refused ambulance services.
Noon: Medical emergency on Pine Street. The person refused ambulance services.
10:50 a.m.: A person reported cash had been allegedly stolen from a Jersey Lane home. The matter is under investigation.
10:49 a.m.: Medical emergency on Bennett Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:21 a.m.: Firefighters removed a cat stuck in a tree on Highwood Road.
7:59 a.m.: Medical emergency on Brookwood Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Sept. 1
6:46 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for speeding.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Traffic stops: Between 1:30 and 10:30 p.m., five drivers on Southern Avenue, Landing Road and John Wise Avenue received verbal warnings for speeding.
10:03 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
6:50 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:24 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for speeding.
9:41 a.m.: Medical emergency on Gregory Island Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.