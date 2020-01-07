MANCHESTER — An estimated 75 to 100 gallons of oil was spilled inside a home on Manchester's Pine Street on Monday morning.
A representative from Scott Oil reported the spill around 10:30 a.m. The town Fire Department notified the state Department of Environmental Protection shortly after.
Firefighters worked to contain the spill as much as possible. Booms were put on the manhole covers in the area so oil wouldn't leak into the sewer lines and, in turn, wash out into the harbor.
Interim Fire Chief Albert said he did not smell any gas around the manholes, and a large majority of the oil had soaked into absorbents previously installed around the home's tank. That being said, there is no official word yet on how far the leaked oil may have traveled.
Clean-up duty was then handed over to DEP workers once they arrived on scene around 12:30 p.m. The DEP could not be reached for comment.
According to Beardsley, the spill wasn't discovered until Scott Oil made a second maintenance trip to the house that weekend.
A standard oil delivery was made Saturday, but on Sunday, the homeowners called the company to report a smell of gas in their home. A Scott Oil employee managed to find and fix a minor crack in the home's oil tank later that afternoon, but the homeowner called them back the following day to take another look.
— Michael Cronin
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Jan. 7
5:44 a.m.: Police and firefighters were called to Two Sisters Coffee Shop of 27 Washington St. for a report of smoke. An employee explained that when opening the shop he or she noticed the smoke. The Fire Department was able to extinguish the source of the fire, which was later identified as a pile of cleaning rags.
Monday, Jan. 6
10:38 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at an apartment on LePage Lane. The woman explained to police that she had been involved in a verbal dispute that had gotten out of hand and nothing physical had occurred. The woman refused to give further details and explained that she did not like police because her sister died of an overdose. Police told her contact them if she had any further issues.
7:02 p.m.: A person came into the station to turn over a brown wallet which contained money, a debit card, and other assorted cards along with a Mass ID card. The owner was notified and came 30 minutes later to retrieve his belongings.
7:00 p.m.: Police were called to 21 Allen St. for a report of vandalism. The caller said a group of youths were walking through Burnham's Field and smashed a flower pot that had been placed by a street light. The caller had confronted the group, who became verbally abusive towards the man. The caller reported that the broken flower pot had cost roughly $50 and that he knows one of the kids as the son of his old neighbor. Police talked to the child's mother, who said she would speak with her son.
5:21 p.m.: A caller at 17 Cleveland Place reported that a person was smoking marijuana outside of her house and the smoke was entering her window.
4:20 p.m.: Police were called to Ed's Mini Mart on Washington Street for a disturbance. The caller reported that a woman she knows confronted her in the store and called her "white trash, trash bag" and was intoxicated. The clerk at the store refused to sell the intoxicated woman alcohol and said she was no longer welcome in the store. The caller was very upset and wants to avoid any further contact with the woman.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Jan. 7
8:55 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her home on Rowe Avenue.
Sunday, Jan. 6
9:22 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
1:12 p.m.: The Fire Department helped refill the MBTA train water tanks at Station Square.
11:53 a.m.: Mild fender-bender on Main Street. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. The damage caused by the accident is estimated to cost under $1,000.
7:43 a.m.: Officers moved a small tree from the roadway on Main Street. State Highway was later notified to remove it.
Saturday, Jan. 4
9:26 p.m.: Medical emergency on Gott Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
8:57 a.m.: A property manager on Main Street reported State Police had left behind equipment after tending to a call last week. Rockport Police picked up the equipment and returned it.
7:51 a.m.: An officer spoke to a resident who was letting his or her dog run around unleashed on Nugent Stretch.
Friday, Jan. 3
5:21 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a civil infraction for having an expired inspection sticker.
10:46 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:36 a.m.: Report of an abandoned car parked on Mt. Locust Avenue. According to police, the car was unregistered and had its insurance cancelled. The owner told officers at the scene he was planning on donating it soon. The car was later moved off the street.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Jan. 6
10:53 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a citation for speeding and having an expired inspection sticker.
10:32 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a verbal warning for speeding and having defective equipment.
9:21 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a verbal warning for operating without headlights.
6:08 p.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
5:20 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a written warning for having defective equipment.
3:13 p.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street received a court summons for operating with a suspended licence.
8:55 and 8:37 a.m.: Two medical emergencies on Eaglehead Road and Ocean Street. Both people were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Jan. 7
7:21 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having an expired inspection sticker.
7:08 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue was issued a citation for speeding.
6:48 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
6:42 a.m.: A driver on the corner of Southern Avenue and Apple Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
Monday, Jan. 6
9:09 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for speeding and having a modified exhaust.
6:28 p.m.: Medical emergency on Eastern Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
12:44 p.m.: Report of a car driving off the road on Laurel Lane. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. The car was reportedly totaled, and Tally's Towing removed it from the scene.
12:32 p.m.: Medical emergency on Martin Street. EMT services were provided on site; the person did not receive ambulance transport.
