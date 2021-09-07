Two teen-agers were arrested early Tuesday morning, accused of firing an air pellet gun and damaging eight businesses and 46 vehicles in Gloucester and Rockport.
The 18-year-olds, David Aberegg of Gloucester and Mark Madeja of Rockport, were arraigned Tuesday in Gloucester District Court on charges of malicious destruction of property, causing more than $1,200 of damage; being a minor in possession of liquor; having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle; and carrying a firearm on school grounds.
Madeja also faces charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop or yield, failure to stop for police, speeding and a marked lanes violation.
Additional charges are expected.
On Tuesday, about 1:40 a.m., Gloucester officers were dispatched to the Crow’s Nest, 244 Main St., , for reports of a shot fired at the bar. Police arrived to find a window shattered by what they believed to be a pellet from an air pellet gun.
About 2:30 a.m., a report came in of an air pellet gun fired at a vehicle. Police say a witness described seeing a person inside a dark-colored, small to midsize SUV shooting at the vehicle. While responding, police saw a vehicle matching that description driving in the area. Officers followed the vehicle, as they say the driver tried to evade them, and eventually pulled it over.
Inside the vehicle were Madeja, identified as the driver, and Aberegg, and both were placed under arrest. Officers found open alcohol containers during a search of the vehicle.
After investigating the area traveled by the pair, police located an air pellet gun.
Damage was reported on 33 vehicles and one business in Gloucester, and 13 vehicles and seven businesses in Rockport.
Police believe that the teens began by shooting cans with the air pellet gun in the parking lot of O’Maley Innovation Middle School.
This incident remains under investigation by Gloucester and Rockport police.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Sept. 5
5:39 p.m.: A caller reported a child crying was on the corner of Maplewood Avenue crying. The child told police that he was playing with friends at the playground and then was scared by a neighbor’s cat and ran away. Police brought him home and spoke with an adult relative and explained the situation. They were aware where the child was at the time and police advised them to keep a closer eye on the child to prevent another event.
11:28 a.m.: Report of a past breaking and entering on Dodge Street. Upon arrival, police met with the caller who explained that when he returned home he found his door open. He also saw a backpack and a bicycle outside of his residence and said two or three pills were missing from inside. The caller told police he suspected his girlfriend’s son as they had gotten into an argument earlier and the son has the code to get into the house. Police did not observe any evidence of forced entry. A short time later, police spoke with the girlfriend who said the relationship was ending and the caller is taking it out on her son. She stated that she was in control of the caller’s medication and that he is not missing any. Due to the discrepancy in the medication, police requested a clerk’s hearing for larceny under $1,200.
Saturday, Sept. 4
9:19 p.m.: There were multiple 911 calls for a vehicle that hit a pedestrian near the Tavern on the Harbor at 30 Western Ave.. The pedestrian was transported to Beverly Hospital. The police report was not done by the Times’ publication deadline.
4:44 p.m.: Police arrived at Eastern Avenue where two motor vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in a crash. Everyone complained of pain due to air bag deployment.
It was learned that the first motor vehicle was traveling on Eastern Avenue toward downtown Gloucester and attempted to turn left at Route 128. Motor vehicle two was traveling straight in the opposite direction on Eastern Avenue and was followed by a motorcycle. Both the operator of the second motor vehicle and the motorcycle said that the traffic light was green and they were proceeding when motor vehicle one cut in front of motor vehicle two causing the crash.
All of the injured were transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:50 a.m.: Police were dispatched to 38 Thurston Point Road for a report of vandalism. The caller told police that his neighbors have frequently had loud parties, and when he has told them to quiet down, they turn the music back on and yell at him. At one point, the caller believed that the music was getting quieter. But shortly after that, his wife heard a loud smash against the house. She looked outside to find a person crouching behind a tree and numerous egg shells on their roof below the windows.
5 a.m.: Police dispatched to 264 Main St. for a person possibly attempting to break in. Upon arrival, police were unable to gain entry into the common hallway. Eventually, the caller meet with the officers, saying a neighbor was banging on his door. The man allegedly banging on the door stated that he was minding his own business in the common hallway when the caller came outside to threaten him. Police informed both that they would need to talk to their landlord.
Friday, Sept. 3
11:25 p.m.: A Thurston Point Road caller reported that a neighbor came out of his house and threw a beer bottle onto his property.
10:36 p.m.: A caller on Washington Street reported that there was a fight between two men in the area of the American Legion.
2:46 p.m.: A motorcycle crash was reported near 200 Eastern Ave. The motorcycle operator was transported to the hospital. The police report was not finished by Times’ deadline.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Sept. 3
Beach Street: A caller requested the Fire Department be dispatched and National Grid notified at 10:13 p.m. About an hour later, at 11:34 p.m., the power went out and National Grid was notified again.
Animal calls on Story Street at 11:02 p.m., when the animal could not be located; animal control notified of issue on South Street at 3:05 p.m.; from Penzance Road at 4:59 p.m., where no action was required; and Granite Street at 9:02 p.m., where assistance was given.
Traffic stops: Officers, using a public safety grant pulled over 20 drivers for various violations. Stops were made on Thatcher Road at Tregony Bow at 3:42 p.m., and Thatcher at 3:57, 3:47, 4:30, 8:08 and 8:22 p.m.; Granite Street at 4:48 p.m.; Granite Street at Rowe Avenue at 5:08 and 5:18 p.m.; Beach Street at 5:32 5:49, 6:23, 6:43 and 6:54 p.m.; Broadway and Mt. Pleasant Street at 7:07 p.m.; Main Street at 7:19 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant Street at 7:37 p.m., and Mt Pleasant and Gott streets at 8:38 and 8:55 p.m. No action was needed at one stop, one driver on Thatcher received a written warning, and the other drivers were given verbal warnings.
6:35 p.m.: Property found on Broadway turned in to police.
911 hangups: Call at 4:45 p.m. from Starknaught Heights in Gloucester transferred to police in that city; and 5:15 p.m. on DPW Way, the problem could not be found.
Citizens assisted on Woodland Road at 8:54 a.m. and Main Street at 2:06 and 3:57 p.m.
Medical emergencies: Transported by ambulance to a hospital were individuals from Broadway at 12:48 p.m., Granite Street at 2:04 p.m., and Main Street at 2:26 p.m.
1:42 p.m.: No action needed for car reported to be illegally parked on High Street.
10:14 a.m.: Wellness check calls made to residents around town.
8:46 a.m.: Medical emergency call from Sandy Bay Terrace was a false alarm.
Mini beats walked on Main Street at 6:44 a.m., Beach Street at 7:31 a.m., Long Beach at 10:51 a.m.
Building and area checks performed around town throughout the day.