A man accused of theft was caught in a neighbor's yard when police gave chase.
Police arrested Kyle S. Barry, 33, of 20 Riverside Ave., Apt. 1, on Tuesday at 9:37 p.m. He faces charges of felony breaking and entering a vehicle or boat in the night time and two counts of defacing private property.
According to the police report, officers were summoned to Whittemore Street on a report of man trying to steal a tire from the bed of a truck.
Police located a man who fit a witness' description attempting to climb a fence into the backyard of a Riverside Avenue residence and gave chase.
"I then observed him attempt to jump a wooden picket fence from the backyard of 19 Whittemore towards an abutting yard," Patrolman David DeAngelo wrote in his report. "He did not successfully make the jump, catching his feet on the top of the pickets, snapping off four of them and falling face first on the ground below."
DeAngelo asked Barry what he was doing.
"I'm not going to lie to you," the report quoted Barry telling the officer. "I was looking for copper (to steal)."
Barry was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital for evaluation and treatment. Officers were unable to book Barry until he was medically cleared by the doctors at the hospital.
— Sean Horgan
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 10
6:41 p.m.: Officers responded to the Azorean Restaurant & Bat on Washington Street on report of an unruly patron. The woman was instructed that she no longer was welcome at the restaurant and left.
3:11 p.m.: A caller reported that his truck had been stolen from the parking area of Beacon Marine on East Main Street. Police are investigating.
11:11 a.m.: John Thibeault, 28, of 7 Springfield St., basement apartment, was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant out of Gloucester District Court and two drug possession charges. The drug charges are possession of a Class A drug (fentanyl) and possession of a Class B drug (suboxone sublingual strips) with intent to distribute.
6:14 a.m.: Police responded to Harriet Road on report of a man looking into parked vehicles and acting suspiciously. Police said the man took off toward the area of High Popples and Grapevine roads when confronted. Police searched the area, but did not locate the man. He is described as stocky, wearing a black hat and jacket, a black face mask, jeans and carrying a back pack.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Aug. 11
5:31 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
4:12 p.m.: Medical emergency on Green Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:57 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a criminal citation for driving with a suspended license and speeding.
2:28 p.m.: Report of a minor car accident on Broadway. Both drivers exchanged information.
11:28 a.m.: Report of a person shoplifting a tool at Smith's Hardware and Lumber at Station Square. Officers found the person who returned to the store to pay.
8:26 a.m.: Officers spoke with a Penzance Road resident about the rules and regulations on Pebble Beach, including parking, trash can placement, and fishermen working in the area.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 10
4:43 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for speeding.
4:13 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:54 p.m.: Public Works was notified of a large pothole on Forest Street.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Traffic stops: Two drivers on Southern Avenue received citations for speeding at 7:03 and 7:25 a.m.
Medical emergencies on Chebacco Terrace at 1:22 a.m. and Lufkin Street at 3:07 a.m. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
10:12 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
2:22 p.m.: Officers assisted two drivers install children's car seats at the police station on John Wise Avenue.
1:21 p.m.: Report of a minor car accident on Main Street. Both drivers exchanged information.