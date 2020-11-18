MANCHESTER — Police in this seaside town are reminding residents and visitors alike to lock their car doors, especially overnight, in wake of a string of break-ins.
"Manchester-by-the-Sea Police have received five reports of motor vehicle break-ins in the community this week," police said in a prepared statement. "Police are actively investigating the incidents, which appear to be connected. All the vehicles that were broken into had been left unlocked."
The most recent report came in at 4:54 p.m. Tuesday on Lincoln Street. It is unclear if anything was stolen from the car; the matter is under investigation.
All residents are advised to lock their car doors when the car is not in use. Be sure to roll up windows and close sunroofs and never leave loose electronics, money or other valuables in plain view. If one suspects something is missing from the car, call the police immediately.
"These recent unfortunate incidents serve as an important reminder: always lock your vehicle when you get home, in parking lots, or anywhere you may be parking," Chief Todd Fitzgerald said in the prepared statement. "It's a habit that can and will protect your property and help you avoid falling victim to a break-in."
— Michael Cronin
In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, Nov. 7
11:05 a.m.: A caller reported that receiving threatening text messages. He relayed that over the course of the day, he had received a number of text messages from a number not known to him that were threatening. He stated that the texts read, "Next time I see you ..." with vulgar comments following. The caller explained that the texts indicated that his truck tires would be slashed and his boat would be cut from his mooring. He explained to police that he was going through a divorce, but he contacted his wife and does not believe her to be involved.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Nov. 17
8:32 p.m.: Medical emergency on Marmion Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Fraud: Officers assisted two residents, on Mt. Locust Avenue at 10:29 a.m. and Latoff Farm Circle at 8:07 p.m., respectively, who reported false unemployment claims were made under their names.
7:35 a.m.: Rockport Fire Department covered the Gloucester Fire Station while its firefighters were out on a call.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Nov. 17
5:49 p.m.: Officers assisted a Rockwood Heights Road resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under his name.
9:01 a.m.: A Windmere Park Extension resident requested an officer regarding an ongoing disturbance. Peace was restored.
8:56 and 8:05 a.m.: Officers assisted two residents on Old Essex Road and Highwood Road who reported false unemployment claims were made under their names.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Nov. 18
1:14 a.m.: A driver on Conomo Point received a verbal warning for an unspecified violation.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
1:49 p.m.: Officers assisted a Spring Street resident who reported a false unemployment claim was made under his name.