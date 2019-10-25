A Gloucester man was arrested late Thursday night at the Action shelter on Main Street for trespassing and disturbing the peace in his third brush of the evening with police.
John Kelly, 49, of 94 Prospect St., Apt. B2, in Gloucester, already had been removed from properties on Prospect and Burnham streets when he tried to gain access without permission. Kelly, whom police said was intoxicated, had been removed from the same Prospect Street property around 1 a.m. Thursday after trying to gain entrance, saying he had permission to sleep there. Residents said he did not.
Following the Burnham Street incident, police secured a spot for Kelly at the Action shelter at 370 Main St. and transported him there after he told them he had no place to go.
Police said he was arrested about 11:30 p.m. when he became abusive to shelter staff and police officers and failed to leave the shelter when ordered.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Oct. 25
6:50 a.m.: Zachary Trever Perrine, 25, of 2 Summit St. in Gloucester, was arrested on charges of intimidating a witness and vandalism of property. No further details available.
4:14 a.m.: A Bray Street resident reported hearing gunshots in the area of her home. A search of the area did not locate anyone.
1:05 a.m.: Samuel D. Maciejowski, 21, of 1108 The Heights at Cape Ann in Gloucester, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, headlights violation and registration not in possession. The arrest followed a traffic stop on Rogers Street.
Thursday, Oct. 24
5:36 p.m.: Paul Francis Cioffi, 36, of 11R Beach Court in Gloucester, was arrested on the charge of possession of a Class A substance, fentanyl, after officers said they observed him purchase narcotics from the driver of a vehicle on Pearl Street. Cioffi, who also had a hypodermic syringe in his pocket when arrested, refused to help officers identify the driver from whom he purchased the drugs.
10:47 a.m.: Gloucester police and Massachusetts State Police arrested an Eastern Point Road man in Gloucester on four outstanding arrest warrants.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Oct. 25
Traffic stops on Main Street: Three drivers were pulled over for speeding, at 12:33, 12:55 and 1:25 a.m. The first received a written warning, the other two verbal warnings Another driver received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation at 2:36 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24
9:37 p.m.: A driver on Railroad Avenue received a verbal warning for a plate light violation.
Arrests: A 52-year-old Newburyport woman and a 35-year-old Amesbury man were arrested at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street on straight warrants for failing to appear in court. Both were released on $40 bonds shortly after. The woman was arraigned at Newburyport District Court on Friday morning, and her next court date is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5. The charge against the man was dropped Friday morning at Ipswich District Court.
4:35 p.m.: A caller reported a Long Beach residence they believed was vacant for the season had its second-floor window open. Officers determined the house was still occupied and nobody was home at the time. The home appeared secured and all in order.
4:17 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
10:37 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on South Street.
7:27 a.m.: A driver on Mt. Pleasant Place received a verbal warning for having a broken headlight.
7:10 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
7:03 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for a one way street violation.
ESSEX
Friday, Oct. 25
9:58 a.m.: Detail on Southern Avenue.
7:27 a.m.: Traffic detail on John Wise Avenue in front of the Cape Ann Golf Course while road work was done.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Citations for an unspecified violations were issued during traffic stops on Martin Street to a Gloucester woman at 6:23 a.m., and on Apple Street to a Westford woman at 6:34 p.m. and the Hamilton owner of a vehicle at 6:55 p.m.
Verbal warnings for speeding on Apple Street were delivered to Essex residents during a traffic stops at 5:32 and 6:49 p.m.
4:59 p.m.: A person who came into the station with a records request was given assistance.
12:46 p.m.: Beverly police requested assistance contacting a John Wise Avenue resident. The person was not home.
10:51 a.m.: Department of Public Works requested an officer stand by to direct traffic for about 10 minutes as a crew filled a hole in the road on Apple Street at Western Avenue. An officer did so.
9:58 a.m.: Citation for speeding and a warning for failure to stop at a stop sign was issued to the Salem driver of a Marblehead business's van. The traffic stop was made on John Wise Avenue at John Wise Lane.
9:40 a.m.: A disabled vehicle belonging to a Newbury company reported on John Wise Avenue. The driver was changing a tire.
7:32 a.m.: Traffic detail on John Wise Avenue in front of the Cape Ann Golf Course while road work was done.
7:12 a.m.: Vehicle parked in the lot of a closed Main Street business. It belonged to a person working on the new Great Marsh Brewing site.
6:13 a.m.: A Rockport man was issued a written warning for speeding during a traffic stop on John Wise Avenue at Island Road.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Oct. 24
7:33 p.m.: Officers made a report regarding a neighbor dispute on Summer Street.
4:24 p.m.: Report of a Stanley Avenue resident experiencing a syncopal episode. The person refused ambulance services.
2:22 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a fox walking around Lincoln Street.
1:11 p.m.: Animal Control transported an injured kitten found on Lincoln Street to an animal hospital.
11:02 a.m.: A 52-year-old man at The Plains was reportedly experiencing dizziness. He was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:08 a.m.: A credit card found on Beach Street was submitted into police custody.
9:21 a.m.: Officers hosted a preschool story-time session on Chapel Lane.
8:57 a.m.: Report of a sideswiped car on Union Street. The matter is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.