If you're fearful of have a "porch pirate" take that holiday gift you ordered from your front door, you are not alone.
A recent survey of 2,000 people by C+R Research found nearly all respondents — 92% — said they expect to get at least one type of online order delivered to their home this holiday season. Nearly half, 47%, said they were worried about a package being stolen this holiday season and 42% said they would avoid buying expensive items online.
Of those surveyed, 36% have had a delivered package stolen, 31% said a neighbor's items were taken, and 54% said they knew someone who was a victim of such a theft.
"There are a lot of steps people can take to prevent falling victim to package theft and scams during the holiday season," Gloucester police Chief Edward Conley said. "We encourage residents to keep close track of their packages, take precautions and to always report any suspicious activity to police immediately."
Conley and his officers offer these tips to prevent holiday package theft:
Request notifications on your deliveries, via phone or email, to monitor your packages in transit and upon delivery. FedEx and UPS offer services to assist customers during the holidays.
Always require a signature on your deliveries to ensure packages are never left unattended.
Consider sending deliveries to an alternate location where someone will be able to receive them – whether that be a workplace, a neighbor or friend’s house, or a FedEx or UPS location.
Schedule delivery for a specific date and time that you’re expected to be home.
Set up a vacation hold if you plan on traveling during the holidays so gifts won’t be left on the doorstep.
Be aware of “tailgating,” which refers to people who follow delivery vehicles and steal packages after they are dropped off.
Never accept a surprise delivery where a payment is required, and never give out personal information when receiving a delivery that you purchased as it may be a scam.
Save your receipts and monitor your credit card activity.
Stick to online retailers you know or have shopped with before.
Don't use public Wi-Fi to make purchases in order to prevent hackers from intercepting your information.
Immediately report any package theft to Gloucester Police. Additionally, any suspicious people or vehicles should immediately be reported to the Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212.
in other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Nov. 21
1:44 p.m.: Police said they will seek a summons to court for two homeless Gloucester men on the charge of misdemeanor breaking and entering and trespassing after they were found squatting at an unoccupied Sargent Street residence.
9:28 a.m.: Gloucester and state police officers arrested Allan J. Woodard, 44, of 15 Bellevue Road, Apt. 1, in Lynn, on an outstanding warrant out of Gloucester District Court. Following booking, Woodward was turned over to court staff. The charge on the warrant was not listed.
8:30 a.m.: John W. Pacheco, 37, of 7 Herrick Court in Gloucester, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a charge of distribution of a Class A drug and Class B drug (crack cocaine). He was booked and then brought to Gloucester District Court for his initial appearance.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Nov. 21
11:34 p.m.: Noise complaint regarding a yelling tenant on Forrest Street. Officers spoke with the tenant and peace was restored.
9:54 p.m.: An officer moved a deer carcass off the roadway on Main Street. Public Works was notified to remove it in the morning.
9:22 p.m.: A driver on the corner of Granite Street and Haven Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding and not carrying his or her license.
6:20 p.m.: A Main Street resident reported an odor of gas around the home. Firefighters turned off a propane tank on the property and the company that provides gas to the home was notified.
6:07 p.m.: An officer moved a fox carcass off the roadway on Granite Street. Public Works was notified to remove it in the morning.
4:07 p.m.: A Main Street resident reported an odor of gas outside his or her shop. Firefighters turned off a propane tank on the property.
1:02 p.m.: Report of a power outage on Pigeon Hill Street. National Grid had shut off power in the area to remove a tree branch tangled in some nearby wires. Power was restored after the branch was removed.
9:53 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her residence home on Marshall Street.
9:43 a.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
9:41 a.m.: An officer removed a hypodermic needle from Old Garden Beach and disposed of it safely.
9:31 a.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
8:54 a.m.: A driver on the corner of South Street and Jerden's Lane received a verbal warning for speeding.
8:25 a.m.: Medical emergency on Mt. Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Nov. 21
5:08 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a deer on Route 128 northbound. No injuries were reported. The car was towed from the scene.
1:27 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a car hitting a bicyclist on Lincoln Street. The bicyclist was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:07 a.m.: Medical emergency on Windereme Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:44 a.m.: Single car accident on Route 128 southbound. No injuries were reported. The car was towed from the scene.
5:40 a.m.: Multiple car accident on Route 128 northbound. No injuries were reported. The cars were towed from the scene.
4:52 a.m.: Single car accident on Route 128 southbound. No injuries were reported. The car was towed from the scene.
ESSEX
Friday, Nov. 22
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Thursday, Nov. 21
10:24 p.m.: Utility request on Main Street. Notification made.
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Eastern Avenue at 9:25 a.m., Eastern Avenue and Grove Street at 5:06 p.m. and Main Street at 8:11 p.m. The driver will be summonsed to court, the other two received verbal warnings.
7:17 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to a call for medical aid on Eastern Avenue.
5:16 p.m.: Fire alarm activated on Western Avenue. False alarm
4:36 p.m.: Abandoned 911 call placed from Wood Drive. Residence checked.
Citizens seeking assistance spoken to at the station and given help they needed at 3:40 and 3:50 p.m.
9:36 a.m.: Alarm activated on John Wise Avenue. Property checked and, or secured.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
