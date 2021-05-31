MANCHESTER — Town police officers pulled over 17 drivers on Wednesday and Thursday on Beach Street, near Singing Beach.
On Wednesday, between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., 11 drivers were stopped for speeding. Eight received written warnings, one received a verbal warning and one received a citation. Another driver also received a citation for not wearing their seatbelt.
On Thursday, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., three drivers received written warnings for speeding, one received a written warning for driving with an uncovered load, one received a written warning for a crosswalk violation, and one received a citation for not having a registration sticker.
— Michael Cronin
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
MANCHESTER
Sunday, May 30
10:17 p.m.: A driver on Hickory Hill Road received a written warning for speeding.
9:30 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:06 p.m.: A driver on Woodholm Road received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
4:37 p.m.: A driver on Proctor Street received a written warning for not having a front license plate.
11:47 a.m.: The Fire Department extinguished a chimney fire on Walker Road.
Saturday, May 29
3:09 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for failing to stop for an officer.
Friday, May 28
3:45 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Arbella Street was ticketed.
1:21 p.m.: A debit card found on Central Street was submitted into police custody.
12:52 p.m.: Officers removed a ladder from the roadway on Route 128 northbound.
6:45 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for speeding.
6:30 a.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
Thursday, May 27
5:40 p.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person refused ambulance services.
3 p.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
2:07 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for speeding.
11:12 a.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for a hands-free driving violation.
11:04 a.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a pile of trash from Singing Beach.
10:41 and 10:18 a.m.: Two drivers on School Street received written warning for a stop sign violation and speeding, respectively.
10:02 a.m.: A driver on Brook Street received a citation for not wearing a seatbelt and a written warning for speeding.
8:58 a.m.: Medical emergency on Old Neck Road. The person refused ambulance services.
Wednesday, May 26
6:22 p.m.: Lift assist on Lincoln Avenue.
5:32 p.m.: Medical emergency on School Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:36 p.m.: Public Works was notified to fix a large water main break on Ocean Street.
3:35 p.m.: A School Street resident was notified to remove his car from a neighbor's driveway.
12:57, 12:32 p.m. and 9:40 a.m.: Report of three minor car accidents on Route 128 southbound, Beach Street and School Street respectively. Information was exchanged between the drivers.
ESSEX
Sunday, May 30
5:12 p.m.: Medical emergency on Grove Street. The person refused ambulance services.
7:07 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for speeding.
2:13 a.m.: Medical emergency on Soginese Creek Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, May 29
10:37 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a written warning for speeding.
1:27 p.m.: Medical emergencies on Wood Drive and Gregory Island Road. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, May 28
6:14 p.m.: Report of a car hitting a pole on Apple Street. Two people were in the car at the time of the crash; one was transported by ambulance to a hospital while the other refused ambulance services. The car was towed from the scene.
6:09 p.m.: Timothy Barnes, 40, of 57 Martin Road, Kittery, Maine, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in Newbury District Court. Officers pulled Barnes over after he reportedly was involved with a verbal altercation with a cashier at Richdale Convenience Store on Main Street. Barnes is scheduled to be arraigned at Gloucester District Curt on Tuesday.
10 a.m.: Report of a car and tractor colliding at the Cape Ann Golf Course parking lot on John Wise Avenue. The car driver was transported by ambulance to a hospital but refused medical services once there. The drivers received a citation for unlicensed operation and failing to yield. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
6:57 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a citation for a hands-free driving violation.
Thursday, May 27
9:12 p.m.: A driver on Essex Road received a court summons for unlicensed operation, a citation for carrying an open container of marijuana in a car and a verbal warning for failing to yield for an emergency vehicle.
5:32 p.m.: Officers filed an accident report regarding a driver striking a street sign on Western Avenue.
5:17 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a written warning for speeding.
2 p.m.: Report of a kicked-in wooden panel at Centennial Grove. Public Works was notified to board up the hole.
11:57 a.m.: Firefighters watched over a car that was leaking gasoline on Martin Street until it was picked up by a towing company.
10:26 a.m.: Medical emergency on Lufkin Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Wednesday, May 26
7:52 p.m.: Report of a towing company performing a repossession on Main Street. No further information is available at this time.
11:43 a.m.: Verizon was notified of downed electrical wires on Southern Avenue.