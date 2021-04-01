A New Hampshire man faces multiple charges after police stopped the truck he was driving for not having a license plate and he claimed to be an undercover officer.
John Peter Witham, 52, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, was arrested around 8:48 Wednesday morning. He faces charges of carrying a firearm without a license, driving a motor vehicle without a license, possession of class B drugs, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property worth more than $12,000.
The arrest came after a large, brown 10-wheel dump truck passed an officer on traffic duty near 171 Atlantic Road. The truck did not have a registration plate fixed on its rear so the officer stopped it on Atlantic Road near Land's End Lane.
The officer reported that as he approached the truck's open window, the driver — later identified as Witham — said he was a first sergeant in the U.S. Army and that the president of the United States had authorized him to put a veteran plate on the truck. At this point, the officer noted, he "knew there was something amiss, and asked him if there were any weapons in the truck." The driver said no.
The officer then asked for a valid registration and his license. Witham told the officer he did not have a license with him and provided a New Hampshire license number, but the dispatch center was unable to find a valid license for him. Witham reportedly told the officer he had 10 trucks and his girlfriend was responsible for registering them but that "she smokes a lot of weed and so her brain is fried."
Witham then told officers on scene that he works undercover for the Seabrook Police Department and had just taken down a lot of drug dealers. Police asked him to step out of the truck, where officers saw a black holster with a small handgun inside. The gun was loaded with a full clip and a bullet in the chamber, police said.
Gloucester police then contacted their counterparts in Seabrook who reported that Witham was the suspect in the theft of a Taurus .380 handgun from their city Tuesday night. Seabrook police also had received a report of a stolen 10-wheel dump truck, which Gloucester police say was the same one Witham was driving.
Further investigation showed that Witham had prescription pill bottles with different kinds of pills inside of them.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, March 31
5:43 p.m.: A caller from Salt Island Road reported that a man in a black Toyota Tacoma was stealing lumber from a job site. The man claims to have permission from the crew.
11:20 a.m.: Two hypodermic needles were retrieved from Liberty Street and disposed of safely.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, April 1
4:54 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Wednesday, March 31
7:21 p.m.: A driver on Great Hill Lane received a verbal warning for speeding.
6:02 p.m.: Report of a burst pipe at a Long Beach cottage. Firefighters shut off the water to the home.
2:16 p.m.: An iPod with a cracked screen found on Jewett Street was submitted into police custody
10:26 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a written warning for speeding.
7:46 a.m.: Rowe Avenue was blocked off for an hour while Public Works crews worked on the roadway. Officers set up a traffic detail and detour route.
7:15 a.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, March 31
3:51 p.m.: Lift assist on Old Essex Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:45 p.m.: Report of a minor fender bender on Beach Street. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
12:39 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 southbound received a court summons on a charge of operating with a suspended license and a window tint violation.
11:23 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a written warning for an inspection sticker violation.
5:41 a.m.: Animal Control secured a barrier around a beached seal pup on Singing Beach.
ESSEX
Thursday, April 1
6:29 a.m.: National Grid was notified to remove a tree limb caught in electrical wires on Belcher Street.
5:27 a.m.: Report of a town-wide power outage. National Grid was able to restore power by 9 a.m.
5:14 a.m.: Public Works was notified to tend to a low-level alarm at a Centennial Grove Road residence. No further information was available.
Wednesday, March 30
2:15 p.m.: Medical emergency on Goodwin Court. The person refused ambulance services.
10:54 a.m.: Essex firefighters provided mutual aid to a fire call in Topsfield.