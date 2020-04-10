BOSTON — With schoolchildren home and without physical education classes or organized sports, Massachusetts State Police and the State Police Association of Massachusetts (SPAM) announced a "Workout With a Trooper" program — a series of virtual workouts led by troopers three times a week and archived online.
The workouts are designed for kids of all fitness levels and will be streamed on the Massachusetts State Police Facebook page every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 11:30 a.m. The workouts will range from eight to 20 minutes and will be archived online.
"Kids are missing what is often the best time of the year for physical fitness and organized sports after a long winter," Corey Mackey, president of SPAM, said. "Working with the colonel, we came up with the idea of using the way many of our troopers stay in shape to help Massachusetts children and teens stay in good physical condition as well."
State Police Col. Chris Mason said he loved the idea the union brought to him and "wholeheartedly supported it."
The series will start Monday and run through June 26.
— Colin A. Young, SHNS
In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, April 10
6:00 a.m.: A disturbance was reported on Cleveland Street.
3:29 a.m.: An unwelcome guest was reported at Cleveland Place.
Thursday, April 9
11:59 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at Domino's Pizza on Main Street.
10:43 p.m.: An area search proved negative after police were dispatched to the McDonalds on Maplewood Avenue for a report of a disturbance.
12:13 p.m.: A parking complaint was reported at Knowlton Square.
ROCKPORT
Friday, April 10
5:50 a.m.: Lift assist on Broadway. Ambulance services were refused.
Thursday, April 9
9:29 p.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Sheehan Terrace. A "no trespass" order is expected to be issued against one of the parties involved.
8:02 p.m.: A Sandy Bay Terrace resident reported being locked out of his or her apartment. A maintenance worker helped the tenant back inside before officers arrived on scene.
5:18 a.m.: Report of a minor car accident on Edgemere Road. No injuries were reported. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
9:20 a.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
9:13 a.m.: Lift assist on High Street.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, April 9
12:50 p.m.: Report of a person speeding on Pine Street. Officers checked the area but were unable to find anyone speeding.
ESSEX
Friday, April 10
5:29 a.m.: A Public Works crew cleared a tree branch from the road way on Addison Street.
Thursday, April 9
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
