Police arrested two Gloucester residents on drug charges Wednesday morning after observing them in the midst of an alleged drug deal near Herrick Court and Friend Street.
Daniel John Rapp, 46, and Kelly Allen, 45, both of 27 Chestnut St., Apt. 2, were each charged with possession of a Class B drug (crack cocaine) to distribute and possession of a Class B drug (crack cocaine).
According to the report submitted by Detective Jonathan Trefry, Gloucester detectives had received numerous complaints about possible drug activity at 27 Chestnut St., Apt. 2 and determined Rapp and Allen were residents of that apartment.
Officers located Rapp and Kelly on Wednesday morning walking, first on Prospect Street and then onto Friend Street. Near the intersection of Friend Street and Herrick Court, officers said they witnessed the pair exchange something with with a driver of a vehicle and walk back down the stairs on Herrick Court.
Ten minutes later, according to the report, Rapp and Kelly returned up the stairs and Trefry and Sgt. Sean Conners approached them.
"We asked (Rapp) if he had any illegal drugs on his person and (he) admitted to having crack in his right pocket," Trefry wrote in the report. "Sgt. Connors removed a small twist bag containing what appeared to be numerous crack cocaine rocks out of Rapp's pocket."
Officers arrested Rapp and later found a crack pipe with cocaine residue and a lighter among his possessions.
They searched Allen and found two other crack pipes containing cocaine residue and she was arrested. Later, at booking, police said they discovered that Allen carried two cell phones — one of which appeared to be the same flip phone they believe she used to coordinate the drug deal.
"This phone continuously rang during the writing of this report," Trefry stated. "We believe addicts are calling Allen's phone looking to purchase crack from Rapp and her. Detectives believe that Allen had a part in coordinating the deals, as well."
— Sean Horgan
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Aug. 12
2:58 a.m.: Police responded to the vicinity of the Ocean House Hotel at Bass Rocks on report of individuals causing a disturbance near the rear of the facility, possibly on the golf course. Police searched the area but did not locate anyone.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
1:05 p.m.: April J. Dwyer, 35, P.O. Box 8456 in Lowell, was arrested at Gloucester District Court on three outstanding warrants for failure to appear in court.
10:35 a.m.: A Gloucester man reported the theft of a computer bag and MacBook laptop from his vehicle while it was parked on Nautilus Road near Good Harbor Beach bridge.
8:56 a.m.: A Juniper Road resident called to complain about a fox in the area that has been ripping his car cover. Animal Control responded.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Aug. 12
4:13 a.m.: Lift assist on Curtis Street.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
4:44 p.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove a bat inside a Thatcher Road home.
7:10 a.m.: Officers dismissed two people fishing on private property off Penzance Road.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Lead foots: Three drivers on Pine Street received written warnings for speeding during traffic stops at 7:16, 6:53 and 6:28 p.m..
1:23 p.m.: A driver on Washington Street received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Aug. 11
8:15 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for speeding.
6:49 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for not having a front plate and an inspection sticker violation.
6:01 p.m.: A driver on Forest Avenue received a citation for speeding.
4:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on John Wise Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:23 a.m.: Report of a broken window at the Centennial Grove Park cottage. Officers on scene reported seeing a rock and broken glass inside the cottage. The matter is under investigation.
8:36 a.m.: Medical emergency on Apple Street. The person refused ambulance services.
Lead foots: Two drivers on Southern Avenue received citations for speeding during traffic stops at 7:03 and 7:25 a.m..