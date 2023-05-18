MANCHESTER — The Manchester-by-the-Sea Police Department just grew by two.
David Ko and Sean Mullins were sworn-in as full-time patrolmen during Monday’s Select Board meeting.
Ko joins the ranks after serving with the Gordon College Police Department, while Mullins graduated from the Lynnfield Police Academy’s second recruit officer course on April 28.
Chief Todd Fitzgerald said the addition of Ko and Mullins bring the total number of patrol officers in Manchester to 13.
“It gives us more options,” said Fitzgerald, adding their addition means more choices for scheduling. In particular, he said the two new officers make staffing the Police Department’s lobby and dispatch center easier.
Including health care and benefits, the annual salaries for Ko and Mullins will be about $100,000 each, according to Fitzgerald.
“Both are experienced and educated,” said Fitzgerald. “If we have a big call with a need for additional manpower, we can staff the lobby. It helps to get that immediate assistance when we need additional personnel.”
{em}— Stephen Hagan
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, May 11
4:20 p.m.: A resident told police he recently received a Bank Relief Card in the mail from the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance and that he had never applied for any sort of unemployment assistance. The resident reported this to DUA and he was instructed to fill out a police report.
4:18 p.m.: A caller reported 10 teenagers swimming off the platform at Goose Cove Reservoir on Gee Avenue, a city ordinance violation. Police responded but could not locate anyone.
2:37 p.m.: Someone reported observing a family throwing trash into wetlands adjacent to the Gloucester Crossing Road access road. Police spoke with a man who said he was collecting food for his family and that they were currently living in a motel in Foxboro. The man refused any assistance from social services. Police asked the man to pick up the trash he had discarded in the wetland, and he complied. Police also informed him that the family was on private property and if asked by the management they would have to leave. The case was forwarded to the Community Impact Unit.
2:29 p.m.: A past burglary was reported on Bass Avenue. A caller said a person entered her property and has video footage from a Ring doorbell camera. Nothing was reported stolen.
12:51 p.m.: Police took a report of threats on Washington Street.
11:19 a.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Route 128 south.
9:28 a.m.: Peace was restored after a report of a disturbance on Pleasant Street.
12:53 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a structure fire on the Mason Court side of the building on Prospect Street. Police were able to evacuate people inside four apartments prior to the arrival of firefighters. Police also assisted with traffic. Assistance was provided to families that were forced out, including a family with small children who were placed into the back of the Beauport Ambulance. The fire caused limited damage to the staircase and outside of the building and the building inspector required the landlord to board up the staircase.
Wednesday, May 10
8:07 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Western Avenue.
6:41 p.m.: A resident reported she believed someone pulled up her windshield wiper, resulting in the need to have it replaced, an act of vandalism on Essex Avenue.
Police assisted the Fire Department with calls on Prospect Street at 5:03 and 6:32 p.m.
5:20 p.m.: Police took a report of a past shoplifting incident at Walgreens. The log refers to charges being filed.
12:05 p.m.: Police responded to a disturbance at an inn on Essex Avenue.
Tuesday, May 9
6:50 p.m.: Police took a report of harassment on Western Avenue.
6:05 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from the Green Street field and disposed of safely.
5:37 p.m.: Harassment was reported on Essex Avenue.
2:01 p.m.: A crash with property damage only was reported on Middle and Western Avenue.
12:40 p.m.: Police at the station took a report of fraud.
10:18 a.m.: Larceny was reported on Magnolia Avenue.
9:46 a.m.: After a report of a disturbance on Western Avenue, police arrested a 37-year-old Gloucester man on charges of disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, May 17
7:45 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Thatcher Road, a verbal warning was issued.
4:21 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a King Street address.
3:06 p.m.: A report was made about an animal on Hale Street. Animal Control was notified.
2:52 p.m.: A report was made about lost and found property on Main Street returned.
10:21 a.m.: A report was made about a motor vehicle crash on Broadway.
10:01 a.m.: A wellness check was conducted on Main Street.
2:13 a.m.: An illegally parked motor vehicle at T-Wharf was tagged.
Tuesday, May 16
9:54 p.m.: A report was made about an animal on Seaview Street.
7:08 p.m.: A report was made about an illegally parked motor vehicle on Jewett Street.
3:28 p.m.: A report was made about a disabled motor vehicle near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Main Street.
12:37 p.m.: A report was made about the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on Granite Street.
ESSEX
Tuesday, May 16
11:11 p.m.: Suspicious activity was reported at a Story Street address.
10:22 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to a Southern Avenue address. The report reportedly proved to be false.
9:29 p.m.: Police assisted an operator who was locked out of his or her vehicle.
Two people who fell, on Harlow Street at 9:26 a.m. and John Wise Avenue at 6:52 p.m., were taken by ambulance to a hospital.
5:37 p.m.: A report was made about the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on Pond Street.
5:18 p.m.: A complaint was made about an animal on Southern Avenue.
3:50 p.m.: A report was made about downed utility wires on John Wise Avenue.
Traffic stops were made on Ipswich Road at 12:14 p.m. and on Western Avenue at 2:44 p.m. The drivers were issued a written warning and citation, respectively.
Monday, May 15
7:57 p.m.: Firefighters were dispatched to an Eastern Avenue address.
7:30 p.m.: A complaint was made about the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on John Wise Avenue. The vehicle was gone upon arrival and unable to be located.
7:27 p.m.: A disabled motor vehicle was reported at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Harlow Street.
6:28 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop at the intersection of Martin Street and Landing Road, a written warning was issued.
5:59 p.m.: After a motor vehicle stop on Western Avenue, a citation was issued.
2:24 p.m.: A complaint was made about the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on Western Avenue.
1:26 p.m.: After a complaint was made about the erratic operation of a motor vehicle on River Street, the driver was unable to be located.