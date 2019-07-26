ROCKPORT — A 19-foot o capsized and sank off Rowe Point on Thursday.
Rockport Police were called at 11:47 a.m. and the Harbormaster was dispatched shortly after. The boat was recovered and towed into Granite Pier.
Only one person was on the boat at the time of the wreck, the cause of which is unknown at this time, officials said. No injuries were reported.
— Michael Cronin
Police look to boost crosswalk safety
MANCHESTER — Police used a pedestrian safety enforcement grant on Thursday to target those ignoring rules of the road when it comes to crosswalks
The enforcement was conducted around town Thursday from 3 to 6:30 p.m.
During that time, 23 motor vehicle stops were made because of the drivers' failure to stop for pedestrians in a crosswalk. Verbal warnings, written warnings and citations were issued.
The money was part of a $6,264 grant awarded this spring to the Manchester Police Department by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security
— Michael Cronin
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, July 26
8:20 a.m.: A caller reported finding a window broken on a vehicle outside a home on Riverview Road.
6:24 a.m.: Police restored the peace n Prospect Street after a caller reported a disturbance there. No charges were filed.
Thursday, July 25
Hit-and-run crashes: Police are investigating two incidents, one on Essex Avenue that was caught on video, according to the report, the other on Rogers Street. Both were reported Thursday morning, but it was not clear when the crashes occurred. No injuries were reported.
11:12 p.m.: A burglar alarm sounded from the 148 Eastern Ave. building that houses Enterprise Rent-a-Car. Police found the building secure and no sign of forcible entry.
7:24 p.m.: A disabled vehicle had to be towed after breaking down at the Flannagan's Square intersection of Main and Prospect streets.
7 p.m.: Mark Rossi, 57, of 14 Poplar Park, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct after police received a call from the Drift Cafe on Main Street indicating that a man who had come in was an "unwelcome guest." According to Officer Stephen Lamberis' report, Rossi was "extremely intoxicated" and became verbally aggressive toward police when officers arrived. He was transported by the Fire Department's ambulance squad to Addison Gilbert Hospital for evaluation.
ROCKPORT
Friday, July 26
2:10 a.m.: Report of an illegally parked car on T-Wharf. Officers found a man sleeping inside the car and sent him on his way.
Thursday, July 25
10:35 p.m.: A Phillips Avenue resident reported smelling smoke inside the house. The Fire Department was dispatched and found the smell was coming from a broken light fixture. The issue was later resolved.
10:23 p.m.: A driver on Main Street was issued a civil infraction for having an expired, non-renewable registration. The car was towed.
9:06 p.m.: Officers assisted a person who was locked out of the parked car on Whale Cove Road.
7:54 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for speeding.
5:08 p.m.: A parked car blocking a driveway on Mt. Pleasant Street was ticketed. The car's owner was able to retrieve it before it was towed.
Medical emergencies: Beauport Ambulance Services to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester a person from High Street at 10:03 a.m., and a person from Bearskin Neck at 2:12 p.m.
ESSEX
Friday, July 26
Traffic stops: Two motorists on Western Avenue received verbal warnings, one for a stop sign violation at 6:25 a.m., the other for an unspecified reason at 6:43 a.m.
1:25 a.m.: A car with its lights on was spotted in the rear lot of a closed Main Street restaurant. The two people inside the car were talking and told to move along.
Thursday, July 25
6:06 p.m.: A Southern Avenue resident called to complain about a strange car parked on the property. It was gone when an officer arrived.
4:58 p.m.: A caller reported a possible larceny from a Western Avenue building. Detective Ryan Davis is investigating.
10:36 a.m.: Police responded to a home for an unattended death. No foul play is suspected, Sgt. Paul Francis said.
10:17 a.m.: A fire alarm activated at Essex Elementary School on Story Street. It was set off in error by a cleaning company crew.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, July 25
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad transported by ambulance to a hospital individuals from Morse Court at 10:22 a.m., School Street at 1:17 p.m., and Woodcrest Road at 8:50 p.m.
12:59 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a verbal warning for tailgating.
12:39 p.m.: Lift assist on Windemere Park. No injuries were reported.
3:34 a.m.: Report of a broken residential fire alarm on Desmond Avenue. The Fire Department determined the alarm broke due to its age. The homeowner said it will be replaced in the near future.
