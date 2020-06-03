MANCHESTER — The town police chief has released public statements decrying the actions of the Minneapolis Police Department in wake of George Floyd's death.
Chief Todd Fitzgerald said Floyd's death was a "disgraceful tragedy, and like so many, I was appalled by the actions and in-actions taken by the officers of the Minneapolis Police Department."
"The Manchester by-the Sea Police Department is committed to protecting and serving everyone in our community and upholding the sanctity of human life," Fitzgerald's statement reads. "We seek to accomplish this mission through accountability, transparency, strategic partnerships, community engagement, regular and comprehensive training, and the selection and professional development of high-quality personnel.
"We recognize there is work to be done, and will continue to frequently train our department on the most up-to-date policing procedures and standards. We will continue to hold officers accountable to the highest of standards, as there is no place in this profession for the tactics used in Minneapolis.
"In closing, we want our community to know that we will always stand in solidarity with you."
The Manchester department frequently trains its members on the safest and most modern and appropriate tactics, including de-escalation techniques, mental health, diversity and inclusion, fair and impartial policing, procedural justice and police legitimacy.
— Michael Cronin
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, May 2
7:54 p.m.: A caller at Andrews Street reported fireworks were being shot off. Police confirmed that it was a remembrance birthday vigil.
11:36 a.m.: A two hypodermic needles recovered at 171 Essex Ave. were disposed of safely.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, June 2
5:16 p.m.: An illegally parked car on Old Penzance Road was ticketed.
1:58 p.m.: Verizon was notified of downed electrical wires on Cove Hill Lane.
9:42 a.m.: Officers assisted a Hodgkins Road resident regarding false unemployment claims made under his or her name.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, June 3
2:34 p.m.: Report of a minor car accident on Beach Street. The two drivers exchanged information.
10:37 a.m.: Gloucester police were notified of a person walking down Route 128 northbound.
10:27 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a sick squirrel on Lincoln Street.
Tuesday, June 2
10:20 and 7:35 p.m.: Drivers on Route 128 southbound and Summer Street each received a written warning for speeding.
6:28 p.m.: The DPW was notified of a deceased deer in the roadway on Route 128 southbound.
5:58 p.m.: Medical emergency on Union Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Desmond Avenue.
Monday, June 1
8:04 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a bird stuck in netting on Pleasant Street.
4:45 p.m.: Medical emergency on Route 128 southbound. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, May 29
10:56 p.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a citation for a stop sign violation.
6:31 p.m.: State police were notified of two people walking down Route 128 northbound.
3:49 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people on Gray Beach. Due to the pandemic, beaches are only open to residents for walking, not congregating.
1:45 and 12:35 p.m.: Officers assisted two residents on Lincoln and School streets regarding false unemployment claims made under their names.
1:30 p.m.: Medical emergency on Bridge Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:53 p.m.: The DPW was notified to trim down overgrown brush on Dexter Lane.
8:32 a.m.: Animal Control rescued a group of ducks stuck in a storm drain on Parson Lane.
ESSEX
Tuesday, June 2
8:31 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a written warning for speeding.
6:22 p.m.: Report of a possibly rabid raccoon walking around the back porch of a Lufkin Point Road residence. The raccoon ran into the woods when officers arrived at the home.
6:18 p.m.: The Water Department was notified of a grinder pump alarm on John Wise Avenue.
6:02 p.m.: Medical emergency on Martin Street. The person refused ambulance services.
3:54 p.m.: Report of a disturbance involving a juvenile on Western Avenue. Police declined to elaborate further on the issue.