Gale force winds Monday night into Tuesday created some havoc on Cape Ann.
The winds brought down trees, limbs, and wires in multiple areas across Gloucester, was on Long Hill Road and Woodbury Street.
In West Gloucester, high winds caused a tree to crack in half, with the top landing on the historic the William Haskell House. A contractor reportedly was called to check the damage to the First Period colonial home on Lincoln Street.
On Middle Street, a chimney collapsed, damaging a section of the home's roof on the way down, before breaking apart in the roadway.
In Essex on Monday, a car reportedly went off the road in the astronomically high flood tide off Robbins Island Road at 12:48 p.m. Firefighters assisted at the scene and Tally's Towing was notified to help get the car unstuck.
Also in Essex at 3:30 p.m., National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on Lufkin Point Road.
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, March 2
8:33 a.m.: Police received multiple calls about a loud explosion in East Gloucester by East Main Street and Chapel Street. An officer and the Fire Department were unable to locate the source.
Monday, March 1
8:11 p.m.: A man was reported to have left Shaw's Market at 7 Railroad Ave. with stolen food and was heading towards Maplewood Avenue.
4 p.m.: A woman came to the station to report that her ex-boyfriend had stolen her cellphone and refuses to return it. She explained that he left with the phone on Saturday and refuses to give it back. At this time, she does not know where he is but received a text from an unknown number stating he was flying to Florida and never coming back. Also in the text, the ex-boyfriend said that he was going to throw the phone in a trash barrel once he got to Logan Airport.
3:52 p.m.: A hypodermic needle was recovered from the Fort Square playground and disposed of safely.
3:29 p.m.: A syringe found on the paved driveway portion of a lot on Rogers Street was retrieved and disposed of safely. .
2:37 p.m.: A syringe was reported to be inside a Shaw's shopping cart across the street from the gas station on Maplewood Avenue.
12:02 p.m.: Threats were reported at O'Maley School at 32 Cherry St.
9:01 a.m.: Daniel A Dyer, 53, of 18 Hancock St. Apt. 9 was arrested at the train station on Railroad Avenue on two outstanding warrants. He was also served a harassment order.
ROCKPORT
Monday, March 1
8:54 p.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a dead coyote from the roadway on Thatcher Road.
8:38 p.m.: Officers set up a traffic detail while a Public Works crew conducted road work on Railroad Avenue.
10:32 a.m.: Medical emergency on Norwood Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Monday, March 1
2:57 p.m.: Officers assisted a truck driver who was stuck on Route 127.
1:11 p.m.: Report of a past hit and run on Lincoln Avenue.
ESSEX
Monday, March 1
9:30 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a citation for speeding.
3:30 p.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on Lufkin Point Road.
2:20 p.m.: Medical emergency on Lowe Hill Road. The person refused ambulance services.
12:38 p.m.: Report of a car stuck in the astronomically high flood tide off Robbins Island Road. Firefighters assisted at the scene. Tally's Towing was notified.
11:27 a.m.: Officers provided assistance with a funeral procession down Main Street.