A man who police said fled on foot after his sport utility vehicle slammed into two parked cars on Railroad Avenue on as facing multiple charges after police tracked him down at his Mansfield Street home.
Eric Andrew Richards, 38, of 32 1/2 Mansfield St. is facing charges of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, speeding and negligent operation of motor vehicle following the crash Tuesday at 8:39 p.m.
Police responded to the call and found the two parked vehicles damaged, and three witnesses who described the driver of a Ford Explorer, according to Officer Jared Foote's report. One witness was able to take a photo of the man as he ran away. Another witness followed the runaway driver for a time as he ran down Railroad Avenue, turned up Pearl Street and headed down Washington Street toward Mansfield.
Police working off the license plates of the SUV tracked Richards to his home. He was transported by the Fire Department's ambulance squad to Addison Gilbert Hospital for treatment.
Foote's report indicated that Richards' vehicle had been traveling up to 60 miles per hour at the time of the crash.
—Ray Lamont
Rockport cracks down on traffic scofflaws
ROCKPORT — Local police focused on "trouble spots" downtown Wednesday, seeking drivers and pedestrians who violated traffic laws.
Between 8 a.m. and noon, officers issued three written warnings, one verbal warning and two civil motor vehicle infractions to drivers that failed to yield to pedestrians at a crosswalk.
The effort was paid for through a Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Grant from the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, Office of Grants and Research – Highway Safety Division. Funds are used to benefit overtime hours so officers can enforce pedestrian and bicycle safety violations for longer periods of time.
— Michael Cronin
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, July 11
8:08 a.m.: The animal control officer responded after a dead seal washed up onto Wingaersheek Beach.
6:53 a.m.: Police restored the peace after a caller reported a disturbance on Loring Court. No charges were filed.
Wednesday, July 10
10:07 p.m.: A caller reported alleged drug activity in Governor's Park off Commonwealth Avenue. A search of the area proved negative.
8:39 p.m.: Officers restored the peace after responding to a reported disturbance at Burnham's Field. No charges were filed.
2:58 p.m.: Brett Geoffrey Lentz, 41, of 14 Coolidge Point in Manchester is facing a charge of refusing to identity himself after police responded to a call regarding a dispute over a parking space at Stage Fort Park. Lentz, who was intoxicated, according to Officer Kevin Hicks' report, had allegedly been yelling and swearing at a woman over the parking spot, then refused to provide any identification or his name to police.
1:53 p.m.: Police are investigating a crash in which a moped operator was injured when he collided with a car on Essex Avenue near the Cape Ann's Marina Resort. No charges had been filed as of Thursday.
12:57 p.m.: A man who had set a number of items down on the ground in the public parking lot off Pleasant Street said he returned to find them gone and believes they were stolen. The items included a backpack with clothing, and a one-gallon double-walled water bottle and a hand-made tambourine with a wooden frame.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, July 11
11:20 p.m.: Report of a man sleeping on Front Beach. Officers searched but were unable to find the man in question.
11:02 p.m.: A person walking on Granite Pier was asked to move on. All parks and beaches in town are closed at 11 p.m.
10:43 p.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm on Broadway. The Fire Department was dispatched and found no readings.
9:20 p.m.: Report of fireworks being used by the Rockport Commons. Officers searched but were unable to find people lighting fireworks.
6:52 p.m.: Report of a group of children outside the Dunkin Donuts on Railroad Avenue appearing to "square up" for a fight. Officers searched but unable to find the group.
2:09 p.m.: A Public Works employee reported a van leaking gasoline on Beach Street. The van belonged to the Wayland Council on Aging and was being used for a day trip to Rockport. The van was towed, and the DPW put material on the road to stop gasoline from getting into nearby storm drains.
1:36 p.m.: Report of a woman screaming near Sandy Bay Terrace. Officers found a couple arguing. The couple was told to quiet down.
9:37 a.m.: Vandalism report regarding a broken taillight lens on a car parked at the corner of Kitefield Road and High Street. The person making the report did not want further police response.
8:23 a.m.: Report of an oil truck dragging its hose while driving down Main Street. Officers searched the area but did not find the truck.
7:19 a.m.: Medical emergency on Railroad Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
ESSEX
Wednesday, July 10
9:40 p.m.: A patrolman cam across a vehicle left in the lot of a Western Avenue business. The car was off, but the lights had been left on. The officer was able to turn them off.
8:38 p.m.: A caller requested an officer check the wellbeing of an "elderly man walking in the roadway" on Southern Avenue. An officer found the man walking on the side of road. The man, who said he was just collecting rocks, was advised to be careful as it was getting dark.
1:18 p.m.: A person at a John Wise Avenue business reported seeing someone going in and out of a nearby apartment that was supposed to be vacant. Police found everything was on the up and up.
1:17 p.m.: A Belcher Street resident came into station to report receiving a phone call saying there was a problem with his Social Security number but realized it was a scam. He relayed the caller's number to police who found it was no longer in service.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, July 10
Traffic stops: Verbal warnings for having defective equipment were given to a driver on School Street at 7:24 p.m. and a driver on Bridge Street at 9:03 p.m.
5:24 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for an inspection sticker violation.
4:48 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a written warning for having expired registration. The driver renewed the registration online before being dismissed by the officer.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to Harold Street at 5:41 a.m. and Summer Street at 1:04 p.m., and in each case transported a person by ambulance to a hospital.
