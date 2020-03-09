A Riggs Street resident faces charges after witnessed say his pickup truck jumped two traffic islands, almost a hit moving car, then struck a vehicle trying to exit St. Peter's Square, before coming to rest against a light pole on Friday .
Michael C. Ragusa, 45, of 8 Riggs St. was arrested on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, speeding 40 mph in a 25 mph, assault and battery, and assault and battery with dangerous weapon, following the crash Friday
Police dispatched to the square around 6:20 p.m. on reports of the crash arrived to find an SUV with heavy front-end just damage just inside the entrance to the St. Peter's Square parking lot. A pickup truck was stopped up against a light pole at the far end of the parking lot with a person laying on the ground next to the it.
The person on the ground, later identified as Ragusa, appeared extremely intoxicated, according to police. While trying to get up, Ragusa told police that he was going to "kick your a-" at which time police handcuffed him. He was then transferred to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
The SUV driver told police he was stopped at the parking lot exit waiting for a break in traffic to travel up Washington Street when he saw a big truck jump both islands and travel straight toward him at high speed. He said he had nowhere to go as there was another car behind him. After striking the SUV, Ragusa's truck proceeded to drive for 50 more yards and came to a stop at a light pole in the back of the parking lot.
A witness later delivered to the station a written statement explaining that she had heard a loud bang and went to check on both drivers. After identifying the SUV driver was OK, she said she went to the truck where the driver was staring straight ahead and did not respond to her. When she opened the door and asked if he was OK he swore at her.
The witness reported that Ragusa tried to walk away but almost fell as he tried. She grabbed him to prevent him from falling, and she said Ragusa responded by punching her several times in the arm, trying to spit at her, and kicking her in the left leg.
Polcicesaid Ragusa continued to be unruly at the hospital and refused a breath alcohol test. Because of the refusal, his license to drive is suspended for at least 180 days under state law.
Prior to having Ragusa's truck towed, police found an empty pint bottle of Seagram's 7 Crown whiskey on the passenger side floor.
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, March 8
11:01 p.m.: A person threw a rock through the front window of a house at 4 Spring St. The resident told police that he and his girlfriend were in the house when they heard a loud bang and glass shatter. A witness outside the house observed a man running out of Spring Street and turn left onto Main Street toward Flannagan's Gas Station. He reported that the suspect was wearing a blue Red Sox jacket with jeans or khaki pants and possibly weighing about 200 pounds. It was reported that this is not the first time that this house has been the target of vandalism as a couple of weeks ago the girlfriend's vehicle had been vandalized while parked in front of the house. The couple said they have no suspects and don't believe they have issues with anyone.
3:11 p.m.: A real estate agent reported that a strange man walked into an open house at 207 Atlantic Road and began saying he wanted to save her, preaching and trying to put his hand on her. The man is reportedly tall, with short dark hair, glasses, khaki pants and a green sweatshirt.
2:22 p.m.: A caller at Community Gardens of Willowood Road reported that a child was vandalizing the community gardens.
Saturday, March 7
6:15 p.m.: A hypodermic needles was picked up in the vicinity of 229R East Main St. and disposed of safely.
4:03 p.m.: A Fremont Street caller reported a sweatshirt was partially buried in the sand at the little beach at the end of the street.
10:39 a.m.: Animal control was called to the vicinity of Dennison Street to explain how a resident could remove a deceased animal from his property.
12:07 a.m.: A caller at 22 Perkins St reported a loud stereo on the first floor.
Friday, March 6
10:07 p.m.: A Sunset Hill Road caller reported that there were "partying teens" running down the road in the nude and possibly having a house party near or around a Sunset Hill Road address.
6:26 p.m.: A disturbance was reported at 7 Railroad Ave. Peace was restored.
6:13 p.m.: Hillary Louise Rose, 50, of 26 Addison St. was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct after police were dispatched to Maria's Pizza on Pearl Street for a disturbance. When police arrived at the pizzeria, they met Rose who was screaming at the top of her lungs and saying that "they're all (expletive) white trash meatballs." Police reported Rose's breath smell strongly of liquor, she was slurring her words and told them she was a "Russian princess" and deserved to be treated better. Rose could not explain to police what the issue was. Restaurant employee said while they didn't know why Rose was causing a disturbance, she had done things similar there in the past. Employees requested that police inform Rose that she is not allowed at the establishment. As the police brought Rose outside, she continued to cause a scene, swearing and attempting to argue with the officers.
3:57 p.m.: A caller on Warner Street reported a young man with some type of badge or ID around his neck said he was from National Grid and wanted to look at this phone bill. He described the man as in his early 20s, between5 foot 4 inches and 5 foot 6 inches tall, clean cut with brown hair and wearing a dark gray jacket. When the caller told the man that he did not have a bill, the man said he would come back later. The caller suspected this to be a scam.
3:30 p.m.: A Youngs Road woman called to complain that the neighbors' dog was on her driveway. The caller said the small pug belonged to a resident who was unloading wood at his home when the dog ran off. The caller said she has this on video and wants a citation issued for the dog that is continually loose.
12:41 p.m.: An officer was flagged down by a concerned citizen who reported there was a large, four-hoofed animal, pink in color with a snout and curly tail loose in the area of 9 Clearview Ave. This animal was described as either a hog or a pig. The animal was untethered and did not appear to have a collar or any other type of identification. The citizen was unable to give further details to the sex, weight, or "name" of the animal. Police reported that this animal has attempted to secure its freedom in the past and animal control will contact the owner to round it up.
9:41 a.m.: Animal control received multiple calls about a dog on the northbound lanes of Route 128. The animal was not located on the highway, but was later found on Glenmore Way. The owner was found.
ROCKPORT
Traffic stops: Twelve drivers received warnings — ten verbal and two written — for violating various traffic laws between Friday, March 6, at 1:10 p.m. and Sunday, March 8, and 5:54 p.m.
Sunday, March 8
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester a person from High Street at 11:11 a.m. and another from Norwood Avenue at 7:02 p.m.
6:15 p.m.: Report of a dispute between an employer and employee at a Pleasant Street business. The matter was resolved before officers arrived on scene.
2:59 p.m.: Officers spoke with two drivers who traveled down Penzance Road while the street was closed.
Saturday, March 7
4:58 p.m.: A bracelet found was submitted into police custody.
12:45 p.m.: An officer assisted a person locked out of his or her apartment on Millbrook Park.
9:41 a.m.: The Forest Fire Department notified police that due to high winds, all outside burning would be suspended for the day.
9:29 a.m.: A portion of Penzance Road was closed because of flooding concerns from high winds and tides.
7:15 a.m.: An officer moved a tree branch from the roadway on Broadway. Public Works was notified to remove it.
Friday, March 6
11 p.m.: An officer moved a tree branch from the roadway on Broadway. Public Works was notified to remove it.
7:30 and 6:54 p.m.: Two drivers on Granite Street received civil infractions for speeding and operating an unregistered vehicle, respectively.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital a person from Granite Street at 8:45 a.m. and a person from High Street at 4:25 p.m.
MANCHESTER
Traffic stops: Eleven drivers received warnings — ten verbal and one written — for violating various traffic laws between Friday, March 6, at 4:42 p.m. and Saturday, March 7, and 5:55 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
11:09 and 10:21 p.m.: Two drivers on Route 128 southbound received citations for speeding.
6:15 p.m.: Fire alarm activation on Spy Rock Hill. Firefighters discovered an issue with the home's stove flute pipe and ventilated the house.
2:56 p.m.: Medical emergency on Butler Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1 a.m.: Officers dismissed a person parked in the Singing Beach parking lot after hours.
Friday, March 6
9:07 p.m.: A Summer Street resident reported a pizza delivery man knocked on the door although they did not order a pizza. Police searched area and were unable to locate the supposed pizza delivery man.
7:07 a.m.: Report of a student stuck in an elevator at the Manchester Essex Regional High School. The situation resolved itself without police involvement.
ESSEX
Sunday, March 8
5:39 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
5:17 p.m.: Report of a faulty carbon monoxide alarm on Addison Street. Firefighters checked and secured the area.
5:10 p.m.: Report of an accidental Life Line alarm activation on Story Street. No medical services were administered.
Saturday, March 7
9:16 p.m.: Animal complaint on Western Avenue.
7:20 p.m.: Fire alarm activation on Southern Avenue. It was a false alarm.
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Main Street at 2:21 p.m., Southern Avenue at 5:42 p.m., John Wise Avenue at 6:47 p.m., Eastern Avenue at Harlow Street at 9:44 p.m. The drivers received verbal warnings.
6:15 p.m.: Theft reported on John Wise Lane.
Citizens assisted on Martin Street at 10:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m., and Main Street at 4:55 p.m.
1:28 p.m.: Erratic driver reported on Western Avenue near the Hamilton line. Police could not locate the vehicle in question when they arrived on scene.
