Police arrested a 50-year-old Watertown woman Saturday night on the charges of operating under the influence of liquor — a second offense, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Lisa A. Conboy, of 250 Main St. in Watertown, was arrested after crashing into a mailbox and driving over a flower bed at a Washington Street address before fleeing in her damaged vehicle. Her vehicle was located in the Plum Cove Beach parking lot with a flat front tire and some body damage, police said.
Approached by an uniformed officer, Conboy asked him, "Are you AAA?"
"I identified myself as a Gloucester police officer and requested Conboy's license and registration," Patrolman Andrew Silva wrote in his report. "I immediately detected a strong odor of alcohol beverages emanating from the vehicle."
He asked her to exit her vehicle and asked if she would consent to field sobriety tests. "I don't want to do your job for you," Conboy told Silva, per the report.
Silva said Conboy exhibited bloodshot and glassy eyes, slurred speech and an unsteady gait. She again refused to take the tests and she was placed under arrest.
— Sean Horgan
Gloucester man arrested on assault charges
Police arrested a 21-year-old homeless Gloucester man on Saturday night and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon, making a threat to commit a crime and trespass following a disturbance at the McDonald's restaurant on Maplewood Avenue.
Police said Brett T. Lovasco, who was thought to be armed with a knife, fled the McDonald's parking lot when officers arrived. Following a brief chase that ended on the MBTA Commuter Rail tracks near Shepherd Street, officers detained Lovasco.
"We searched him for weapons and we discovered a black handled pocket knife in his front jacket pocket along with numerous female IDs and a social security card that did not belong to him," Patrolman Kyle Lucido wrote in his report.
Officers said the three alleged victims described a knife that matched the description of the one found on Lovasco.
They also stated the altercation began at the MBTA Commuter Rail Station on Railroad Avenue when Lovasco refused to return a vape pen to an individual who had dropped it. Police said the individual and the two others moved away from Lovasco, toward McDonald's, and he followed.
The trio told police that Lovasco pulled out the knife and threatened to stab them.
Lovasco told a different story, that he found the vape pen on the ground and that three people attacked him when he picked it up, according to the report. Lovasco also told police he pulled his knife because he thought one of the other three people also had one.
— Sean Horgan
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Sept. 8
7:43 p.m.: Police said they will seek a summons to court for a 24-year-old Gloucester man who bilked a local taxi company out of a fare of $19.75 for a ride to West Gloucester from Lanesville.
2:08 p.m.: Officers summoned to the area near Washington and Middle streets on report of a group of young people causing a disturbance. They were advised to quiet down. Peace was restored.
Saturday, Sept. 7
3:43 a.m.: Police searched a two-mile stretch of the MBTA Commuter Rail tracks toward Rockport after an unidentified caller claimed he was taken into the woods by three men and stabbed on the train tracks. Officers could not locate any victim or suspects and could not locate the phone used to make the call.
Friday, Sept. 6
6:06 p.m.: Officer summoned to Captain Carlo's restaurant on Harbor Loop on report of a former employee making threats. Managers at the restaurant told police the man no longer is welcome on the property. Police contacted the man and advised him not to return to the establishment or face possible arrest.
1:19 p.m.: Christopher M. Whitcomb, 25, of The Heights at Cape Ann in Gloucester, was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant from the probation department at Gloucester District Court.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, Sept. 8
5:03 p.m.: A shop owner on Main Street dropped off a purse someone had left behind at the station. The purse is still at the station.
4:26 p.m.: A car illegally parked on Dock Square was ticketed.
3:44 p.m.: Medical emergency on the corner of Mt. Pleasant Street and Norwood Avenue. Ambulance services were refused.
3:28 p.m.: A Breakwater Avenue resident said she suspected her apartment was entered while she was away for the weekend. Officers found no signs of forced entry to the apartment and nothing inside seemed out of place.
1:39 p.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
12:54 p.m.: Report of a blown-out transformer on a telephone pole on Athena Way. National Grid fixed the transformer on Monday.
12:46 p.m.: A driver on Broadway clipped the mirror on a parked car. The two car owners exchanged information.
12:29 p.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
12:22 p.m.: Officers assisted a Meadow Road resident who was stuck in the bathtub.
2:52 a.m.: Officers spoke with a person who was sleeping in a parked car on Seaview Street.
Saturday, Sept. 7
10:44 p.m.: Medical emergency on South Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:14 p.m.: Lift assist on Stockholm Avenue.
9:21 p.m.: A Railroad Avenue reported hearing a loud bang at the front door. Officers checked the area and found no sign of anyone at the door. The loud bang was assumed to be caused by high winds.
7:22 p.m.: Report of a dark blue car driving on Granite Street with a flat tire. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the car. It was later located in Gloucester after Gloucester Police was notified.
3:14 p.m.: A Highview Road resident reported two flags were stolen from the property.
2:44 p.m.: A delivery truck from Rhode Island reportedly clipped and damaged one of the granite pillars at the entrance of Beach Grove Cemetery. The driver of the truck was cited for leaving the scene of an accident.
1:13 p.m.: Medical emergency on Prospect Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
8:01 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a downed tree blocking the roadway on Mary Helen Way.
4:15 a.m.: Report of an electrical wire sparking on Penzance Road. The Fire Department and a National Grid crew was dispatched to the scene. The wire was later fixed.
3:58 a.m.: Carbon monoxide alarm at a Granite Street residence. The Fire Department was dispatched and found no readings in the house.
Friday, Sept. 6
10:33 p.m.: Medical emergency on Squam Hill Court. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
5:14 p.m.: Minor two-car accident at Whistle Stop Mall. Minimal damage was reported. There were no injuries and officers did not issue any citations. Information was exchanged between the two drivers.
9:27 a.m.: Medical emergency on Broadway. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
6:26 a.m.: A Pleasant Street resident reported their car was egged overnight.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Sept. 8
9:06 p.m.: Report of a grill fire at a residence on Church Street. The resident was able to put out prior to Fire Department dispatch. The Fire Department determined that the fire was due to a leaky valve on the gas supply line.
8:30 p.m.: A car was repossessed on Old Essex Road.
8:20 p.m.: Report of a box fire alarm sounding on Hickory Hill Road, indicating smoke in the building's basement. The Fire Department was dispatched and did not find evidence of smoke.
12:13 p.m.: Report of an elderly woman not feeling well on Newport Park. She was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:45 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a critical pump alarm sounding on Old Essex Road.
6:40 a.m.: Life alert activation on Saw Mill Circle. A person experiencing a nose bleed was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Saturday, Sept. 7
3:02 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a sick raccoon in a Butler Avenue driveway.
11:59 a.m.: An officer retrieved a bicycle left in a bush on Vine Street.
11:49 a.m.: Commercial burglary alarm on Beach Street. The area was checked and all was found in order.
Friday, Sept. 6
Traffic stops: Sixteen drivers were stopped for various road violations during a traffic enforcement operation held from 4 to 8 p.m. Verbal and written warnings and citations were issued.
5:37 p.m.: Report of check fraud on Union Street.
4:28 p.m.: Report of possible harassment on School Street. Officers spoke with both parties.
4 p.m.: Mayra Jimenez, 48, of Lynn, was arrested on Lincoln Street on charges of driving under the influence of liquor and operating to endanger.
2:11 p.m.: Well-being check requested on School Street. All was in order.
1:11 p.m.: The Fire Department assisted a resident on Summer Street with shutting the home's water off.
12:32 p.m.: Report of a minor dog bite on Highwood Road. EMS was not called. Animal Control was notified.
11:23 a.m.: Medical emergency on Walker Road. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:46 a.m.: Report of an odor of gas on Brook Street. The Fire Department was dispatched and found negative readings. National Grid was notified.
