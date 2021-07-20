A woman from out of town will face a charge of drunken driving after the SUV she was operating struck a parked at 77 Concord St., and flipped on its side Tuesday around 3:30 p.m.
The woman reported no injuries, police said.
Gloucester police investigating the crash near the intersection of Thompson and Concord streets found at least one Night Shift Brewing beer can in the SUV after it was righted by a Tally's Towing crew.
No other information was available at press time.
— Times Staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire department logs:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, July 19
10:43 p.m.: Officers responded to the Plum Cove Elementary School on report of large groups of youngsters congregating in the parking lot and creating a disturbance. The group dispersed into the woods when officers arrived.
2:26 p.m.: Police arrested John Kelley, 50, homeless in Gloucester, on the charge of trespassing after he twice returned to a Main Street residence after being told by the resident and police that he was not welcome there. Kelley was transported to the police station for booking.
1:07 p.m.: Police issued a criminal citation to a New Hampshire man for abandoning an unregistered motor vehicle on private property -- the parking lot of Nelson's on Main Street. The vehicle was towed.
ROCKPORT
Monday, July 19
11:54 a.m.: Medical emergency on Mt. Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:31 a.m.: A driver on Gott Street received a citation for a stop sign violation.
9:54 a.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a written warning for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Monday, July 19
9:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Old Essex Road. The person refused ambulance services.
9:12 a.m.: The DPW was notified to fix a water main break on Summer Street.
ESSEX
Monday, July 19
2:54 p.m.: A driver on Martin Street knocked down a street sign. The town is currently waiting for the replacement to be shipped.
2:38 p.m.: A local business on Eastern Avenue reported their email account had been compromised. The matter is currently under investigation at this time.
1:43 p.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove a snake from a Belcher Street home.
11:41 a.m.: Report of a car hitting a deer on Southern Avenue. The driver did not receive any injuries and minor damage was reported on the car.