ROCKPORT — Firefighters assisted a Mount Pleasant Street resident who partly fell through her attic floor on Monday.
The woman contacted the Rockport Fire Department at 9:43 a.m. to report her foot was stuck after she stepped on and broke through an old floorboard in the home's attic, according to Assistant Fire Chief Stephen Abell. Sometime after the call, the woman managed to wiggle free on her own.
Firefighters when they arrived recommended the woman go to the hospital for a check-up. The woman was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Abell said, as far as he knew, the woman did not sustain any serious injuries.
— Michael Cronin
In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Feb. 24
11:43 p.m.: An officer requested another officer be at the train station on Railroad Avenue to keep peace as his niece is worried someone might be waiting for her at the platform to cause trouble.
4:39 p.m.: A cell phone was reported stolen from Burnham's Field on Burnham Street.
3:54 p.m.: A caller at 43 Prospect St. reported harassment from a next-door neighbor.
12:36 p.m.: A person came into the station to report larceny on Feb. 21. The woman explained to police that her JCPenny package, delivered by FedEx, had been stolen from her front door. The package was reportedly valued at $120.
12:25 p.m.: A person came into the station to report he had received a phone call from someone claiming to represent the Drug Enforcement Administration. This person stated his name was Officer Saden Wallace and was working on case #TC59374 and told the man he had a warrant. The fake DEA agent asked the man to go to the nearest store and purchase a $500 gift card to Target. The man went to the CVS on Main Street and followed the caller's instructions. The caller then asked for $2,000 and that is when he got suspicious and hung up. Police confirmed that the man had provided his social security number and other personal information and was advised how to proceed to protect his identity.
8:42 a.m.: A caller at Concord Street reported finding a headless black and white dog by pole number 1865 just past Cole Island. Animal control confirmed that the animal was a coyote.
8:26 a.m.: A woman came into the station to report that that between Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. and Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. someone had opened her unlocked 2003 Chevy Cruze, parked in the area of 273 Washington St., and stolen her prescription medications.
ROCKPORT
Traffic stops: Seven drivers received warnings — five verbal and two written — for violating various traffic laws between Monday, Feb. 24, at 6 a.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 1:05 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 24
11:15 p.m.: Report of a group of people in a verbal argument in the Town Hall parking lot on Broadway. Officers who responded said the group was only having a loud conversation after a meeting. No further action was taken.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad answered calls for aid and transported two individuals by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital; on from Dean Road at 2:21 p.m., the other from Granite Street at 8:11 p.m.
7:41 p.m.: Animal control requested an officer to assist picking up a cat on Curtis Street to be put into foster care.
7:21 p.m.: A criminal complaint is being sought for a driver on Main Street who reportedly failed to stop for police and had defective equipment.
3:44 p.m.: A person reported being involved in a fender-bender the previous day. The damaged caused by the accident was estimated to cost under $1,000.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Feb. 24
Traffic stops: Four drivers received verbal warnings for violating various traffic laws between 11:45 a.m. and 8:43 p.m.
6:57 and 9:18p.m.: Two drivers on Route 128 southbound received citations for speeding.
4:35 p.m.: The MBTA was notified of broken railroad gates on Beach Street.
2:22 p.m.: Report of a paddleboarder in distress off Magnolia Harbor. The Coast Guard was notified to handle the situation. According to police, the paddleboarder was not actually in distress and was paddling back to shore.
2:01 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a group of skunks outside a Forest Street residence.
ESSEX
Monday, Feb. 24
Traffic stops: Six drivers received warnings — five verbal and one written — for violating various traffic laws between 1:43 and 10:06 p.m.
7:41 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for not carrying his or her registration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.