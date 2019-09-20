Was it a reported robbery at Burnham's Field, or a wayward drug deal?
Gloucester police are still investigating a claim by a woman that a man grabbed $200 in $20 bills from her hand late Wednesday night. But Officer Alexander Aiello wrote in his report that the incident may have more likely been a "drug deal gone bad" and a "civil issue."
The woman said she had gone to Burnham's Field to "smoke a bowl" and came upon a man she knew, according to Aiello's report. The man told her was concerned about his girlfriend, whom he said was at Beverly Hospital, and he asked the woman for money for transportation to go there.
The woman told police she took out some money to give him, and was going to give him $20. She reached into her purse, taking out ten $20 bills and he grabbed the full $200 out of her hand and took off. She went to the police station at 12:25 a.m. to report what she said was a robbery.
Police issued a "BOLO" notice -- for "be on the lookout" -- for all officers to try to find the man, whom the woman identified. A short time later, the man contacted police after a friend had told him officers were looking for him.
He told police there was no robbery, that the woman had contacted him about buying crack earlier in the day and he and a colleague told her she already owed them $60 that she would have to pay first. He said he when went to Sheedy Park to retrieve the money from the woman, she threw some cash down from her window, and he said he would contact the drug dealer to make arrangements. But he said the dealer did not respond in a timely fashion, and suggested to police that may have upset the woman and led her to concoct the story about a robbery.
Police said the man was able to show a series of texts between him and the woman "confirming his story about (her) attempting to buy drugs," Aiello's report indicates. The report also notes that no criminal charges would be filed "pending further information or evidence."
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Sept. 20
7:15 a.m.: A woman flagged down police at the Gloucester boat ramp to report that her pre-adopted daughter was missing, telling officers that she had left the house on Harvard Street and could not be found. Police confirmed soon after that the girl had arrived safely at her school in Beverly.
12:14 a.m.: A burglar alarm sounded from The Open Door food pantry and service agency on Emerson Avenue. Officers found the building to be secure.
Thursday, Sept, 19
6:55 p.m.: Gloucester and Essex police responded to a two-car crash along the northbound lanes of Route 128. State Police were on scene and are handling the investigation.
12:14 p.m.: Police assisted the state's Department of Children and Families in searching for a juvenile reported missing from a residence at The Heights at Cape Ann. It was unclear whether the youth had been located as of Friday.
9:58 a.m.: A car owned by a Lynn resident was ordered by police to be towed as an abandoned vehicle after it was found to have been on Dodge Street since Sept. 11. The owner will summonsed to court to face charges of a license plate violation and leaving an abandoned vehicle.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Sept. 19
6:31 p.m.: Report of two people lost on the Dogtown trails. Officers located the two near O'Maley Innovation Middle School in Gloucester and gave them a ride home.
6:09 p.m.: Residential fire alarm on Irvana Road. The homeowner wasn't in at the time. Firefighters made entry into the house and found no evidence of fire. It was determined the alarm was faulty.
4:57 p.m.: A driver on South Street and Whale Cove Road received a written warning for having an expired license.
3:33 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
11:55 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of the car on Old County Road.
11:20 a.m.: Medical emergency on Pleasant Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:34 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having an expired inspection sticker.
6:51 a.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation and having an expired inspection sticker.
6:11 a.m.: A driver on Broadway received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
ESSEX
Friday, Sept. 20
12:32 a.m.: A motorist struck a coyote on Southern Avenue. The driver was not injured but the coyote was deceased when police arrived. The car did not need to be towed.
Thursday, Sept. 19
6:53 p.m.: Massachusetts State Police requested assistance at an accident scene with injuries on Route 128, which turned out to be over the line in Gloucester. Essex officers provided traffic control.
6 p.m.: Loose sheep or goats reported on Western Avenue. When Officer Alex Edwards arrived on scene, the owner was already corralling the animals.
1:41 p.m.: Fire alarm activation on Wood Drive. Firefighters reported it was a false alarm.
10:32 a.m.: A driver was stopped on Main Street because his license was reported by the Registry of Motor Vehicles as expired. He had a valid Florida license. No action taken.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Sept. 19
6:55 p.m.: Officers provided mutual aid to Gloucester Police regarding a car accident with injuries on Route 128 northbound.
6:38 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a car fire on Pine Street. No injuries were reported.
2:29 p.m.: Report of a stolen longboard on Beach Street.
1:02 p.m.: A bicyclist was reportedly hit by a car on Beach Street. The bicyclist was transported by ambulance to a hospital. The accident remains under investigation.
12:09 p.m.: Five warnings were issued during a parking check on Pleasant Street.
10:03 a.m.: A person reported a past dog bite on The Plains Street. Animal Control was notified to follow up.
1:36 a.m.: Medical emergency on Mill Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
