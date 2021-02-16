A Framingham truck driver will be cited for a crosswalk after a 50-year-old claimed the truck's trailer knocked her to the ground as he made a turn.
On Friday, shortly before 11 a.m., Officer Brendan Chipperini reported he came across woman on her back in the road at Hancock and Rogers streets while on patrol. The woman reportedly told the officer she was crossing the street in front of the truck when she was hit by the trailer and knocked to the ground.
The trucker told police he had stopped for vehicle traffic before turning, then stoped when he saw the woman trying to cross. After the woman passed in front of his cab, he continued and then saw the woman on the sidewalk next to his trailer. He immediately parked, jump to out to check the woman and began to call 911.
Chipperini said the woman did not mention any injuries and noticed that she had single-shot alcohol bottles in her pocket. A half-full 16-ounce bottle of Red Bull was on the ground next to her.
The woman refused to give rescue personnel or police more than her name and accused them of being rude.
— Times staff
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Feb. 12
11:14 p.m.: A Prospect Street resident reported identity theft.
Burglar alarms sounded on Bianchini Road at 8:13 a.m., Innovation House on Norman Avenue at 9:11 a.m., Atlantic Road at 3:39 p.m. and Richdale on Washington Street at 11:12 p.m.
9:35 p.m.: Harassment reported on Exchange Street.
Well-being checks were conducted on Western Avenue at Middle Street at 10:28 a.m., Heights of Cape Ann at 10:52 a.m., Eastern Avenue at 11:33 a.m., Prospect Street at 12:17 p.m., and Ferry Street at 8:55 p.m.
6:47 p.m.: No action was needed related to a 911 call from Washington Street.
5:09 p.m.: Fire Department dispatched to Sargent Street for an alarm. A 32-year-old Summit Street woman will be summonsed to court on a charge of calling a false alarm. The incident is under investigation.
Motor vehicle accidents: Officers responded to crashes with property damage at Lee's Restaurant on East Main Street at 6:30 a.m., Domino's Pizza on Main Street at 2:04 p.m. and Washington Street at 4:04 p.m. No injuries reported.
5:54 p.m.: Citizen assisted at Farrington Avenue and Edmonton Road.
10:09 a.m.: A harassment prevention order was served to an individual on Dory Road.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to Prospect Street at 3:04 a.m., Macomber Road at 6:54 a.m. and Bond Street at 8:26 a.m. and transported later two people to the hospital.
9:08 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Gloucester Crossing Road near Market basket and disposed of safely.
12:09 a.m.:Noise complaint on East Main Street.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Feb. 16
2:20 a.m.: Officers received an accident report regarding an incident on Norwood Court. No further information is available at this time.
Monday, Feb. 15
8:22 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dead skunk in a Broadway Avenue backyard.
5:03 p.m.: A broken-down car on Main Street was towed.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad, responding to aid calls, transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester a patient from Broadway Avenue at 10:15 a.m. and another from Millbrook Park at 3:23 p.m.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Feb. 15
12:42 and 12:18 a.m.: Medical emergencies at The Plains and on School Street. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Sunday, Feb. 14
12:22 a.m.: A wallet found on Arbella Street was logged into police custody.
12:27 a.m.: Lift assist on Newport Park.
Saturday, Feb. 13
2:48 p.m.: Report of a road rage incident on Crooked Lane. One person involved was reportedly wielding a baseball bat. Officers spoke with both parties and found no evidence that a bat was in either person's possession. Peace was restored.
2:37 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a citation for speeding.
10:52 a.m.: Officers assisted patients during a COVID-19 vaccine event on School Street.
ESSEX
Monday, Feb. 15
5:14 p.m.: Public Works was notified to tend to the icy roads around town.