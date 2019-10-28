Gloucester police went looking for one man with an outstanding warrant on Friday afternoon and came came across a different man with a warrant. In a closet.
Detectives, while searching for the Gloucester man who had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Essex Superior Court, contacted the man's mother at her YMCA Middle Street apartment.
"We asked her if she had heard from her son and she said no," Detective Jonathan Trefry said in the report. "She allowed us in to look for him. The apartment was one room."
Officers moved their search to the closet and found another adult male, later identified as a 47-year-old Beverly man, hiding inside.
Police determined that the Beverly man also had an outstanding warrant out of a Newburyport court for failure to appear. He was arrested, transported to the station, processed and turned over to the court.
In other news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Oct. 27
12:09 p.m.: A Gloucester woman reported an acquaintance stole 15 prescription Klonopin pills from her handbag. The acquaintance denied stealing the pills. The matter is being investigated.
Saturday, Oct. 26
1:27 a.m.: Police responded to the 7-Eleven convenience store parking lot on Maplewood Avenue after an officer observed "a large group of people in the street yelling at each other." The group was dispersed. No apparent injuries. Individuals from the differing sides declined to press charges. Peace restored.
ROCKPORT
Sunday, Oct. 27
11:35 p.m.: Officers temporarily closed off the section of Penzance Road by Pebble Beach due to flooding concerns.
7:34 p.m.: A 30-year-old Rockport man was arrested on Hunters Court on a straight warrant for a probation violation. He was transported to Middleton House of Correction. A motion hearing was scheduled for Monday in Peabody District Court.
12:57 a.m.: Lift assist on Highland Road. No injuries were reported.
Saturday, Oct. 26
2:55 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person refused ambulance services.
11:09 a.m.: Report of a Granite Street resident cutting down a tree on the property and covering the neighbor's car with wood chips and debris. Officers spoke with the resident who packed up work for the day.
12:40 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a written warning for defective equipment and not having an inspection sticker.
12:13 a.m.: Medical emergency on Millbrook Park. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Friday, Oct. 25
1:34 p.m.: A FedEx truck reportedly hit a utility pole on Mt. Pleasant Street. No injuries were reported. Officers said there was no visible damage on the truck. National Grid was notified to inspect the pole.
1:17 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:06 p.m.: Medical emergency on Granite Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
10:11 a.m.: A Pooles Lane resident reported finding what he thought was a mortar in the woods. The resident had brought the object back to his house and said he didn't know if it was live or not. A state police bomb squad was called to retrieve the object. The home was cleared during the extraction. According to Rockport Police, state police do not believe the object was an explosive device.
9:07 a.m.: A Smith Street resident reported a contractor working nearby was blowing pain chips into their yard. Officers spoke with the contractor and the area was cleaned up.
7:04 a.m.: Officers dismissed a man sleeping on the staircase outside a Railroad Avenue business.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Oct. 27
10:22 p.m.: The MBTA was notified of a fallen tree resting on the company's power lines on Sea Street.
6:19 p.m.: Police placed a person reportedly "acting strange" on Lincoln Street into police custody.
10:02 a.m.: A 64-year-old woman reportedly experiencing a seizure on Crooked Lane was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:03 a.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a court summons for having revoked registration.
8:48 a.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a written warning for having excessively tinted windows and not carrying a driver's license.
Saturday, Oct. 26
11:46 p.m.: A 86-year-old man reportedly experiencing difficulty breathing on Forest Street was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:03 a.m.: A woman in her 50s reportedly experiencing a seizure on Lincoln Street was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
8:21 a.m.: A 79-year-old woman reportedly experiencing difficulty breathing on Pleasant Street was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, Oct. 25
4:37 a.m.: Medical emergency on Bridge Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
6:44 a.m.: Medical emergency on Union Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:39 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a citation for an inspection sticker violation and a verbal warning for defective equipment.
10:33 p.m.: Medical emergency on The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Monday, Oct. 28
2:31 a..m.: Fire alarm activation on Harry Homans Drive. It was a false alarm.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Sunday, Oct. 27
10:04 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to School Street on call for medical aid for a person having trouble breathing. The person was given assistance but refused to be taken to the hospital.
5:26 p.m.: Suspicious person(s) reported on Rocky Hill Road. No one could be found when officers arrived at the scene.
11:13 a.m.: Fire alarm activation on Pond Street. It was a false alarm.
10:49 a.m.: A citizen was assisted on Main Street.
1:19 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Pond Street. No issues found.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Traffic stops were made for various violations on Southern Avenue at Laurel Lane at 11:31 a.m., Choate Street at 4:56 p.m., Martin Street at 9:48 p.m. and Western Avenue at Ice House Lane at 10:46 p.m. The first driver was issued a written warning, the others received verbal warnings.
9:05 p.m.: A patron of a John Wise Avenue business flagged down a cruiser for person suspected of being too drunk to drive. Officers determined the person was "a bit under the weather" and an employee of the business offered to drive the person home.
4:28 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to call for medical aid for a person possibly having a stroke. The individual was taken by ambulance from Main Street to the hospital.
12:23 p.m.: Fire alarm activation on Chebacco Terrace. A person cooking food created a lot of smoke which set off the alarm. There was no fire. Firefighters ventilated the building before leaving.
12:14 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to call for medical aid for a person having an allergic reaction. The individual was taken by ambulance from Eastern Avenue to the hospital.
12:12 p.m.: A citizen was assisted at the Eagle's Nest playground off Story Street.
Building and area checks done around town throughout day.
Friday, Oct. 26
10:39 p.m.: A driver and deer collided on John Wise Avenue at Choate Street. The driver reported no injuries. No word on the deer.
Traffic stops for various violations made on Apple Street at 2:32 p.m., Western Avenue at Pickering Street at 7:32 p.m., and Eastern Avenue at Choate Street at 10:18 p.m. One citation was issued and one verbal warning given. No action was taken after one stop.
Citizens were assisted on Martin Street at 3 and 5:26 p.m.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day and into the night.
