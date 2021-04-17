In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, April 15
Motor vehicle crashes with property damage reported on Essex Avenue at 6:39 a.m. and the southbound side of the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge, Route 128, at 8:16 a.m.
8 a.m.: Well-being check on Route 128 northbound.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to Spring Street at 5:19 a.m. and Friend Street at 5:39 a.m.
5:09 a.m.: Request for police at Gloucester District Court on Main Street.
4:57 a.m.: Harassment reported at Lincoln Park.
3:53 a.m.: Burglar alarm on Bass Avenue. Building checked.
Thursday, April 14
10:42 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle reported on Wolf Hill Road.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to Gloucester Writers Center, 126 E. Main St., no action required; Maplewood Avenue at 3:06 a.m., transport to hospital; Atlantic Avenue at 9:13 a.m., Heights at Cape Ann at 10:24 a.m., Treble Cove Road at 10:33 a.m., and Essex Street at 2:14 p.m., all referred to another agency; Stop and Shop Supermarket on Thatcher Road at 2:27 p.m., transport to hospital; Gloucester Healthcare on Washington Street at 4:42 p.m., service given; Forest Street at 5:03 p.m., service given; and Heights at Cape Ann at 9: 28 p.m., transported to hospital.
Burglar alarms sound on lower level of Building 1, Eastern Avenue, at 7:28 a.m.; and Bass Avenue at 8:29 p.m. Area searches negative and buildings secures..
Complaints lodged about parking on Elm Street at 9:40 a.m. and at 1:42 p.m.,when the car was towed; and in front of Two Sisters Restaurant on Washington Street at 9:43 a.m., when the vehicle was towed; and Dodge Street at 7:15 p.m.
6:30 p.m.: Traffic analysis done on Cherry Street.
Traffic stops made on Main Street near Walgreens at 8:40 a.m.; Rogers Street at 9, 9:20 and 10:18 a.m. and 1:27 p.m.; near 212 Washington St. at 12:52 p.m.; on Poplar Street at 1:43 p.m.; and at Buswells Pond on Western Avenue at 6:13 p.m. Citations or warnings were issued to all the drivers.
6:05 p.m.: Registry of Motor Vehicles suspension served on Prospect Street.
Motor vehicle crashes with property damage on Grant Circle at 8:20 a.m. and at 4:59 p.m., Rogers Street at 12:44 p.m., Maplewood Car Wash on Maplewood Avenue at 3:08 p.m., and Delaney's Pizza on Main Street at 4:53 p.m. A 74-year-old Gloucester resident will be summonsed to court on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding and a marked lanes violation in the morning Grant Circle crash.
2:37 p.m.: Service given regarding a harassment order violation on Washington Street.
2:25 p.m.: Abandoned vehicle towed from Blynman Avenue.
2:22 p.m.: Suspicious activity or person reported on Apple Street. Search of the area found no problems.
2:16 p.m.: Debris in roadway reported on Route 128 in Manchester, so referred to another agency.
12:49 p.m.: Harassment reported on Friend Street under investigation.
Wellbeing checks made on Foster Street at 12:38 a.m. and Spring Street at 1:22 a.m., where no action was required; and Market Basket at Gloucester Crossing Road at 12:09 p.m. where service was given.
11:39 a.m.: Disabled vehicle towed from Grant Circle, Route 128 southbound.
9:52 a.m.: Animal control dispatched to Good Harbor Beach.
9:45 a.m.: Assistance given to Fire Department on Salt Island Road.
8:35 a.m.: A person came into the station to register as a sex offender.
3:31 a.m.: 911 calls from Cunningham Road at search negative.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, April 15
6:48 p.m.: A driver near T Wharf received a criminal complaint for operating with revoked license.
12:34 p.m.: Report of an unemployment scam on Gott Avenue.
12:30 p.m.: High Street dog reported missing. Animal Control was notified.
7:50 a.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
7:30 a.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a verbal warning for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, April 15
7:33 p.m.: Lift assist on Beach Street.
10:47 p.m.: A California police department reported a Manchester resident fell victim to a scam. Information was forwarded to a Manchester police detective.
ESSEX
Thursday, April 15
11:37 p.m.: A driver on Route 128 northbound received a citation for driving without headlights on.
5:31 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for a hands-free driving violation.
2:50 p.m.: Medical emergency on Eastern Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
11:14 a.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a verbal warning for speeding.