In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, July 16
8:09 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Cobblestone Lane. While officers were en route to the call, it was reported that one of the involved parties had left the area. When they arrived on scene and spoke with the caller, the woman explained that she had just had a verbal altercation with her husband over his drug use. She was unsure of a way to get him help and she was advised to go to Gloucester District Court.
Tuesday, July 13
11:37 p.m.: A Beacon Street caller reported that people were ringing his door bell. The caller later explained that it was his wife who was ringing the door bell and he did not need police assistance.
Monday, July 12
9 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Wheeler Street for a report of larceny. The caller said the ignition switch on his Boston Whaler boat was stolen. He further explained that he saw his boat with everything intact the night before. This morning, he noticed that the ignition switch was missing. He explained that this has happened before in the past.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, July 15
Medical emergencies on on Story Street at 4:18 p.m., Main Street at 7:12 p.m. and Broadway at 7:13 p.m. All three were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
5:02 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimming in Carlson's Quarry.
3:50 p.m.: Medical emergency on Squam Hill Court. The person refused ambulance services.
1:07 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding a suspicious party attempting to contact a child on Main Street.
11:18 a.m.: Officers assisted with traffic for a funeral procession on Broadway.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, July 15
9:51 p.m.: A driver on Rosedale Avenue received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
11 a.m.: Lift assist on Pine Street.
8:55 p.m.: Medical emergency on Highwood Road. The person refused ambulance services.
8:45 a.m.: Officers assisted a child out of a locked bathroom on Blynman Circle.
7:01 a.m.: A driver on Crafts Court received a criminal application on charges of speeding and unlicensed operation.
ESSEX
Thursday, July 15
10:20 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a written warning for speeding.
9:08 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding.
10:55 a.m.: The Water Department was notified of a grinder pump alarm on Cogswell Court.