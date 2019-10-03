In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Oct. 2
3:31 p.m.: Giuseppe Ravesi, 43, of 80 Camille Road in Revere was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear in court.
11:11 a.m.: Archibald F. MacLeod Jr., 37, of 124 R Centennial Ave. in Gloucester was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant following a traffic stop on Washington Street.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, Oct. 2
8:51 p.m.: Report of a possible carbon monoxide leak at a Squam Road residence. Firefighters found very low readings of carbon monoxide by a gas stove and said the amount found in the house was not seen as a danger to its residents. No further action was taken.
3:23 p.m.: An bike abandoned on High Street was placed into police custody.
1:08 p.m.: A resident reported losing a cell phone on Henderson Court.
11:27 a.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a criminal complaint for operating without being licensed and speeding.
9:56 a.m.: A resident reported losing a cell phone on Beach Street three days ago.
6:41 a.m.: A Marmion Way resident reported a construction crew was working before 7 a.m. Officers found the workers were only starting their equipment and waiting to begin work at 7 a.m. No further action was taken.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Oct. 2
8:29 p.m.: A driver on School Street received a written warning for unlawful passing and not carrying a license.
7:36 and 7:18 p.m.: Alarm activations on Summer Street and Raymond Street. Officers checked both areas and found the buildings were secure.
7:11 p.m.: A driver on Kings Way received a verbal warning for speeding.
7:08 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for speeding and having defective equipment.
2:57 p.m.: Report of a man possibly gone overboard off Singing Beach. Officers and harbormaster responded and found the person was snorkeling.
1:08 p.m.: Alarm activation on Walker Road. Officers checked the area and found the building was secure.
11:16 a.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for an inspection sticker violation.
8:38 a.m.: Report of a neighbor dispute on Summer Street. Officers spoke to the reporting party. The other involved party was not home at the time. A report was taken.
2:54 a.m.: Medical emergency on Union Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Thursday, Oct. 3
6:10 a.m.: Driver on Apple Street given a written warning for a motor vehicle violation.
Building and area checks around town between midnight and 6 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Traffic stops: Two drivers were issued citations and two received verbal warnings for motor vehicle violations. Stops were made on Main Street at 10:51 a.m., Southern Avenue and Kings Court at 5:40 p.m., Winthrop Street at 9:36 p.m., and Eastern Avenue at 11:11 p.m.
Building and area checks around town between 6:45 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.
