In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Sunday, Aug. 23
Harassment reported on Prospect Street ar 5:31 p.m. and Brooks Road at 10:33 p.m.
Well-being checks requested of individuals on Annisquam River at 5:38 p.m., and Marshfield Street at 8:05 p.m.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to the Jodrey State Fish Pier at 12:59 p.m. and Nikolane Way at 6:53 pm.
6:47 p.m.: Trespasser reported at Blynman Bridge House on Western Avenue.
Debris in roadway reported on Essex Avenue at 4:45 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Elementary School on Webster Street ar 5:22 p.m., and on Route 128 north at 6:36 p.m.
Assistance given at Curtis Clark Elderly Housing on Prospect Street at 2:46 p.m., Good Harbor Beach, Thatcher Road, at 4:37 and 5:10 p.m.; and Eastern Avenue at 5: 11 p.m.
Burglar alarms sounded Cape Ann Veterinary Hospital on Essex Avenue at 12:27 a.m. and at Fleet Machine Co. on Kondelin Road at 4:52 p.m.
Complaints about parking on Sadler Street at 12:04 and 10:43 a.m., at Marina Drive and Thatcher Road at 12:39 p.m., Atlantic and Bray streets at 2:22 p.m., where car was towed; and Washington Square, where vehicle could not be located.
Larcenies reported on Eastern Point Road at 10:48 a.m., 11:58 a.m. and 2:01 p.m. and at American Legion on Middle Street at 4:18 p.m.
12:48 p.m.: Car crash with damage reported on Grant Circle at Route 128 Extension. No injuries reported.
Police boat patrolled off Wheeler Street at 11:21 a.m., where peace was restored, on Annisquam River at 11:46 a.m. and 12:17 p.m., and off Wingaersheek Beach at 11:56 a.m.
11:10 a.m.: Vandalism reported on Goodwin Road.
10:54 a.m.: Trespasser reported in Magnolia Woods off Western Avenue.
10:05 a.m.: Hypodermic needle retrieved from Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road and disposed of safely.
2:21 a.m.: Peace restored after disturbance reported at Sargent and Cleveland streets.
12:28 a.m.: Peace restored after complaint lodged about noise at the Gloucester Mills Condominiums on Maplewood Avenue.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Noise complaints: Officers restored peace on Point Road at 10:25 p.m., Warner Street at 10:45 p.m., Foster Street at 10:41 and 11:18 p.m., and Thurston Point Road at 11:52 p.m.
Well-being checks requested at Essex Avenue at 2:15 a.m. and on Western Avenue at 10:42 p.m., when each individual was taken to the hospital; and on Nautilus Road at 9:20 p.m., who could not be found.
9:37 p.m.: Fireworks reported in the area of Concord Street. No sign of fireworks found.
9:24 p.m.: Vandalism on Sandy Way under investigation.
Motor vehicle accidents with property damage in front of the Main Street police station at 11:48 a.m., at the Liquor Locker on Main Street at 11:59 a.m, on Addison Street at 6:09 and 6:22 p.m., the Rogers Street lot in front of the Gloucester House Restaurant at 8:45 p.m., and on Barn Lane at 9:03 p.m. No injuries in the crashes were reported.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to Plum Cove Beach off Washington Street at 11:18 a.m., Taylor Street at 3:49 p.m., Curtis Clark Elderly Housing on Prospect Street at 6:53 p.m. and Cape Ann Motor Inn on Rockport Road at 9 p.m.
8:59 p.m.: A 39-year-old Everett man was cited for driving without a license after a car crash on Western Avenue. No injuries were reported at the scene. According to the police report, the Everett driver crossed into the other lane of traffic, forcing the other driver to swerve into about 50 feet of fencing, a utility pole and a parked car at 689 Western Ave. Both vehicles were heavily damaged and had to be towed. National Grid deemed the pole safe the night. Police said the homeowner was in residence at the time of crash and aware of the damage to his property.
8:15 p.m.: A person came into the station to report threats.
8:12 p.m.: Driven cited during a traffic stop at Washington and Addison streets.
Disturbances: Police responded to Thurston Point Road at 1:25 p.m., Oak Grove Cemetery on Washington Street at 2:57 p.m., Walgreens on Main Street at 5:43 p.m. and Stone Pier off Atlantic Street at 7:19 p.m.
Animal control dispatched to Juniper Road at 3:09 p.m. and Prospect Street at 7:15 p.m.
7:08 p.m.: Hypodermic needle retrieved from Cressy's Beach on Hough Avenue and disposed of safely.
Complaints about parking at Seacoast Nursing Home on Ferry Street at 8:11 a.m., Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road at 1:05 p.m., where vehicle was towed; Wingaersheek Beach at 2:42 p.m., Lanesville Package Store on Washington Street at 2:47 p.m., Lanesville Center at 4:32 p.m., and on Sargent Street at 6:42 p.m.
Burglar alarms sounded at Citizens Bank on Main Street at 6:26 p.m.
Assistance given to citizen on Route 128 Extension southbound at 12:24 p.m., Stone Pier at 2:08 p.m., and Lanes Cove at 2:37 p.m.
Debris in roadway reported on Route 128 southbound at Exit 12 at 2:25 a.m. and on Route 128 north at 12:05 p.m.
11:41 a.m.: Vessel stop by police boat on Annisquam River. No other action required.
911 calls from Pleasant Street at 9:36 a.m., where peace was restored, and Causeway Street at 10:58 a.m.
10:08 a.m.: Sex offender registered as required at police station.
9:15 a.m.: Harassment order served on Concord Street.
Summonses served on LePage Lane at 9:09 and 9:13 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 21
Motor vehicle stops made for various violations on Hesperus Avenue at 4:28 p.m.; Route 128 north at 5:19 p.m.; at Rogers Street at 6:56 and 8:31 p.m.; Western and Essex avenues at 7:31 p.m.; Rogers and Hancock streets at 8:31 p.m.; on Route 128 Extension south at 8:52 p.m.; Grant Circle and Route 128 north at 9:42 p.m.; Whittemore and Washington streets at 10:28 p.m.; Centennial Avenue at 10:48 p.m.; Route 128 south at 4:31, 8:26, 9:07, 9:11 and 11:02 p.m.; and Eastern Avenue at 11:23 p.m. 12 drivers were given a citation or written warning.
9:43 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Good Harbor Beach off Thatcher Road. Group dispersed.
9:01 p.m.: 911 call received from Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilation Center on Washington Street and assistance given to Fire Department dispatched at 9:03 p.m.
911 calls received from Haskell Court at 6:38 a.m., about a sea green kayak off Wheeler Street at 2:55 p.m., and Dory Road at 8:48 p.m.
Medical emergencies onGranite Street at 7:49 a.m., Shore Road at 12:32 p.m., Ferry Street at 4:56 p.m., Eastern Avenue at 5:10 p.m., Ashland Place at 5:55 p.m., Walgreens on Main Street at 6:05 p.m.,and Banjo Way at 8:06 p.m.
6:16 p.m.: Hypodermic needle retrieved from Niles Beach on Eastern Point Boulevard and disposed of safely.
5:25 p.m.: Vandalism reported at Ace Hardware on Gloucester Crossing Road and harassment order requested.
4:36 p.m.: Motor vehicle accident with property damage on Main Street. No injury reported.
3:34 p.m.: Well-being check of individual on Good Harbor Beach on Thatcher Road.
1:08 p.m.: Assistance given to Fire Department on Gaffney Street.
12:20 p.m.: Two male Joppa Way neighbors, 25 and 34, will be summonsed to court on charges of assault and battery.
12:16 p.m.: Motor vehicle crash in lot at Lobsta Land Restaurant on Causeway Street. No injuries reported.
10:14 a.m.: Well-being check requested at Heights of Cape Ann. No action required.
9:57 a.m.: No harassment order applied for at station.
9:39 a.m.: Trespasser reported on Day Avenue.
5:06 a.m.: Police assist Fire Department on Haskell Court.