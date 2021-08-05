In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Aug. 4
6:10 p.m.: A park ranger flagged down a group of individuals on Nautilus Road who were allegedly urinating on the beach.
12:22 p.m.: A woman from an unknown location reported that she had found a parakeet.
7:48 a.m.: A caller from Warner Street reported a skunk was in his car under his steering wheel. An officer suggested playing the radio as loud as it would go and leaving the doors open. Animal control arrived to find that the animal had left.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
10:57 p.m.: Paul O'Neil, 33, Salem was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, a marked lanes violation, and failure to stop for police. The arrest came after an officer attempted to stop a vehicle being driven erratically. When police finally stopped the car, they found O'Neil at the wheel and reported smelling alcohol on his breath. After he was given a series of sobriety tests, he was arrested.
10:40 p.m.: A caller at the Magnolia Pier on Shore Road reported a man who was smoking was making a group of girls uncomfortable.
Monday, Aug. 2
6:00 p.m.: David Noonan, 44, homeless, was arrested on a straight arrest warrant.
2:30 p.m.: Sequawn Smith, 36, and Patrick Wilson, 42, both homeless, were each arrested on a charge of possession of crack cocaine.
Smith also faces a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and miscellaneous motor vehicle equipment violations.
Wilson was also arrested on a charge of failure to appear in court upon a default warrant, and for a straight warrant.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Aug. 5
5:12 a.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
4:24 a.m.: Public Works was notified to remove a fallen tree from the roadway on Eden Road.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
7:24 p.m.: Medical emergency on Pigeon Hill Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:16 p.m.: Medical emergency on Marmion Way. The person refused medical services.
1:39 p.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove a bat from a Prospect Street home.
11:24 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of swimmers from Carlson's Quarry.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, Aug. 4
9:30 p.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
4:11 p.m.: Medical emergency on Old Wenham Way. The person refused ambulance services.
11:07 a.m.: Public Work was notified to remove a couch dumped on the side of Summer Street.
ESSEX
Wednesday, Aug. 4
7:45 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
Medical emergencies at Southern Avenue at 12:55 p.m., and Lakeshore Drive at 1:44 p.m. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.