In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, Aug. 15
7:16 a.m.: The rescue squad responded to a medical aid call at the Heights of Cape Ann.
6:59 a.m.: A burglar alarm activated at a Main Street restaurant. The building was checked and secured.
6:02 a.m.: A check of the main office of Rogers Street business was requested. There were no issues.
2:22 a.m.: Police assisted the Fire Department with a call on Blackburn Drive.
1:47 a.m.: A suspicious vehicle was reported in the lot of a business on Blackburn Drive.
Traffic stops: Citations or warnings were issued at Western Avenue and Middle Street at 1:20 a.m. and Western and Hough avenues at 1:08 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Medical aid: The rescue squad transported to the hospital individuals from Granite Street at 11:02 a.m., Cedarwood Road at 3:48 p.m., Rowe Square at 8:04 p.m. and Patriots Circle at 11:23 p.m. A patient on Leonard Street refused transport at 1:03 p.m.
10:58 p.m.: A burglar alarm activated at a Pirate's Lane gallery. The building was checked and secured.
10:38 p.m.: A car crash at Railroad Avenue and Washington Street resulted in property damage.
9:24 p.m.: A past breaking and entering was reported at a Washington Street business.
9:23 p.m.: An incapacitated person was reported at Washington Street restaurant.
8:28 p.m.: A burglar alarm activated at a Harbor Loop building. The building was checked and secured.
6:09 p.m.: A disturbance was reported on Bond Street.
6:06 p.m.: Firearms call to Plum Cove softball field on Washington Street. No other information was available.
Traffic stops: Citations or warnings were issued to drivers on Route 128 between the rotaries at 2:16 a.m., Maplewood Street at 2:07 p.m., Washington Street at 2:29 p.m. and Railroad Avenue at 5:28 p.m.
3:26 p.m.: Property returned to the Project Adventure office at the Fitz Hugh Lane house on Harbor Loop.
3:11 p.m.: A car crash on Route 128 north resulted in property damage.
9:30 a.m.: A hypodermic needle was retrieved from Rogers Street near Gorton's and disposed of safely.
8:04 a.m.: A sex offender came into the station to register as required by law.
7:27 a.m.: Threats were made at a Washington Street business.
6:44 a.m.: Threats reported at Addison Gilbert Hospital are under investigation.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Aug. 15
2:07 p.m.: Officers spoke with a person driving a motorized scooter down T Wharf. The person didn't have a licences on them, so they ended up walking the scooter home.
1:06 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a civil infraction for transporting alcohol as a minor.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
10:18 p.m.: A South Street resident reported damage to their air conditioner and their cat missing. Police believe the cat clawed their way through the air conditioning and escaped the house.
9:43 p.m.: A driver on Dock Square received a verbal warning for a one-way violation.
7:52 p.m.: Report of an injured bird on Main Street. The bird was put down by an Animal Control officer.
4:38 p.m.: Report of a scam call looking for donations to the police and fire departments.
4:26 p.m.: Medical emergency on Hodgkins Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
2:48 p.m.: Two-car accident on Main Street. No injuries were reported. An accident report was filed as the damage caused by the crash is estimated to cost over $1,000. Both cars were able to drive away from the scene on their own power.
1:42 p.m.: Report of a scam phone call from a personal loan company. Police said no money was lost as a result of the call.
12:29 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for failing to yield.
10:24 a.m.: A Phillips Avenue resident reported an issue with a potential renter. Officers made a report of the incident.
Traffic stops: Between 9:15 and 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, police use a safety grant to enforce traffic laws around town. Six written warnings and four verbal warnings were given to drivers who violated various traffic laws. Cars were pulled over on Beach Street, Main Street, Broadway and Railroad Avenue.
7:52 a.m.: Report of a lost dog on Ridgewood Terrace. Animal Control was unable to locate the dog.
7:32 a.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.
ESSEX
Thursday, Aug. 15
9 a.m.: Assistance given to a citizen seeking a report.
7:24 a.m.: A motorist was issued a citation for failure to have his vehicle inspected and a verbal warning about speeding during a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
4:42 p.m.: A caller reported an erratic driver on John Wise Avenue. The car in question could not be located.
Seven traffic stops: A driver was issued a citation for speeding on Main Street at 10:19 a.m. The other drivers were given verbal warnings: against speeding on Main Street at 9:59 a.m. and Southern Avenue at 10:42, about passing on the right and violating marked lanes at 10:03 a.m. on John Wise Avenue, and on Eastern Avenue for an unspecified reason at 10:36 a.m., failure to have the vehicle inspected at 11:23 a.m., and for a stop sign violation at 11:30 a.m.
MANCHESTER
Wendesday, Aug. 14
Seven written warnings for speeding were issued during a traffic safety operation Wednesday between 4 and 7:30 p.m. Cars were pulled over on Pine, Summer and Brook streets and Walker Road.
11:01 p.m.: Medical emergency on Brook Street. The person refused ambulance services.
9:59 p.m.: Report of a bat inside a Ledgewood Road residence. Animal Control was notified.
8 p.m.: Report of identity theft. The matter is under investigation.
10:14 a.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
8:40 a.m.: Report of an electrical issue at a residence on Running Ridge Row. Firefighters confirmed the issue. The homeowner was advised to contact an electrician.
7:12 a.m.: A deer was hit by a car on Pine Street. The animal was euthanized.
3:42 a.m.: Faulty alarm activation on Proctor Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.