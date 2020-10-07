In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, Oct. 7
7:15 a.m.: Jason K. Pacheco, 31, of 100 Prospect St. Apt. 8, was arrested at the McDonald's on Maplewood Avenue on charges of breaking and entering a building during daytime for felony, disturbing the peace, and larceny from building.
Officers were dispatched to Maplewood Avenue for a well-being check on a man that appeared intoxicated. While en route, dispatch informed the officers that the man walked to a nearby gas station on Maplewood Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers were met by a woman who reported that Pacheco — who was standing next to her — had entered the front hallway of her house and stolen her purple hooded jacket and a house key inside the jacket. She told police Pacheco had opened the screen door and rummaged through her property stored in the hallway. Officers observed that Pacheco was shirtless and was wearing a purple hooded jacket on one arm, which the woman confirmed was hers. When approached by an officer, Pacheco could not explain why he was wearing the jacket or why he entered her house. He appeared to be disoriented. Police asked Pacheco if he had the house key, which he said he did not have. When he checked his pockets, there was still no sign of the key.
An officer could not locate the house key and informed the woman to change her locks.
6:35 a.m.: A caller reported that a person living at the end of Rockport Road has been verbally assaulting him and a group of walkers in the early morning.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
11:26 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Revere Street for a report of an unwelcome guest. The homeowner told police that she wanted her boyfriend out of the house and wanted everything that belonged to him out as well. The boyfriend took his time, trying to prolong his leaving. Police gave the man a great deal of time, but he had to call his parents and kept looking through the same boxes over and over again. After several times asking him to get the belongings he needed for the night, the boyfriend left.
5 p.m.: A woman called to report that she had paid for goods and did not receive the item or a refund. She explained that she had paid approximately $11,000 for a table and lantern from someone on Leonard Street. She explained that she had previously paid for design services from the company and made separate payments. She relayed that she ordered the products in mid-July and was given an 8- to 10-week timeline. She said she was also told by the company that she would receive a refund around Sept. 16, but had not received anything. Police spoke with the company co-owner, who stated that she is in a contract dispute and relayed that she has been attempting to settle on payments owed and that she is more than willing to refund the table purchase.
4:00 p.m.: A caller reported that her employer of Ropes & Gray Law firm in Boston informed her that it received a claim under her name for unemployment. Her employer denied the claim and requested a report on file.
3:27 p.m.: A man came into the station to report that a nylon case with files inside was taken out of his vehicle sometime over the last two days. Nothing of value was inside but he wanted it recorded.
2:21 p.m.: A disturbance between two people and loose dogs was reported at Burnham's Field.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Oct. 6
7:45 p.m.: The DPW was notified of shattered glass in the roadway on Curtis Street.
6:47 p.m.: A driver on South Street received a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Oct. 6
4:13 p.m.: Two illegally parked cars on Masconomo Street were ticketed.
3:33 p.m.: Report of a two-car accident on School Street. No injuries were reported. The two drivers exchanged information. A crash report was filed.
10:58 and 9:29 a.m.: Officers assisted two people on Bridge Street and Knight Circle who reported false unemployment claims were made in their names.
7:21 a.m.: A driver on Lincoln Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
1:01 a.m.: A driver on Moses Hill Road received a verbal warning for an inspection sticker violation.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Oct. 6
4:41 p.m.: A person reported losing a credit card at a golf course. The card had not been located at the time of publication.
1:03 p.m.: Officers assisted a person who reported a false unemployment claim was made under his or name.