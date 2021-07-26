In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, July 26
7:45 a.m.: A past breaking and entering was reported by a caller on Atlantic Street. The report was not finished by presstime.
Sunday, July 25
11:38 p.m.: Christopher J. Walker, 31, of Kingston was arrested following a traffic stop on Route 128 south. He faces charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor, failing to stop for police, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and exceeding the posted speeding limit.
11:26 p.m.: A caller from Camp Spindrift at 45 Atlantic St. reported having a gut feeling that something is wrong with a vehicle that is parked on the side of the road with flashers on. No other information was available.
7:42 p.m.: Raviel S. Carrasquillo, 38, of Lynn was arrested on Eastern Avenue on a charge of assault and battery.
Prior to the arrest, police were dispatched to the Shaw's Market on Eastern Avenue for a possible domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the caller explained that a man and a woman were yelling at each other. The woman told officers that she had had a verbal argument with her boyfriend. Police observed the woman had multiple bruises and injuries, which appeared fresh. The woman explained that these injuries were caused by her boyfriend's sister. The woman was transported Addison Gilbert Hospital.
While at the hospital, the woman said she had lied and that her boyfriend was who hit her and that this is not the first time that Carrasquillo had assaulted her. Police were able to apprehend Carrasquillo on the street and placed him under arrest.
12:15 p.m.: Two individuals came to the station to report their granddaughter was missing. The couple explained that they had gotten into an argument with their granddaughter at 9 p.m. and she left the house. While an officer got more information from the couple, the girl texted the grandmother to inform her that she was on her way home from Beverly. The granddaughter relayed that she was just stressed and she didn't want to answer when they called earlier because she was scared. She confirmed that she would meet with her grandparents and an officer at her house once she arrived home. The grandparents explained that she had been stressed lately and that she loved K9 Ace who helps with her stress.
2:06 a.m.: Three juveniles between the ages of 16 and 17 were placed under arrest on Allen Street on charges of disorderly conduct and possession of alcohol.
The arrests came after police were dispatched to Allen Street for the second time on a report of a disturbance.
Police began to walk on Burnham's Field when a girl immediately began to walk toward them. When an officer explained to her that her friends were being too loud and needed to move along, the girl began to argue that she didn't need to leave. Officers also met with two other juveniles who were at the bench near the softball field where they had multiple empty beer cans and vodka. When police tried to seize the vodka, one girl tried to walk away with the alcohol. An officer eventually grabbed the vodka, but it was spilled in the struggle between the officer and juvenile. Even after the girls were asked repeatedly to leave, all three refused and began to videotape the officers. One girl threatened to punching an officer in the face, bumping into him numerous times and pushing him. At this point, the officer told the girl she was under arrest on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and possession of alcohol. After much difficulty, an officer placed her in a cruiser and attempted to transfer of custody to her grandmother. She was later transported to the police station.
The other two girls refused to give any information and were placed under arrest and also transported to the police station. After booking, all three were released to their guardians.
Saturday, July 24
7:44 p.m.: A hypodermic needle recovered outside the Dollar General at 7 Whistlestop Way was disposed of safely.
9:43 a.m..: A caller on Prospect Street reported a man in his 20s was jumping from roof to roof there.
1:43 a.m.: Isaac Sperry, 30, of 9 Prospect St. Apt. 1, was arrested at the intersection of Poplar and Cherry streets on a charge of driving drunk.
1:13 a.m.: Kristen Michelle Congelosi, 38, of 9 Perkins St. Apt 4 was arrested at the intersection of Washington Street and Riverside Avenue on a charge of driving drunk and a marked lanes violation.
Friday, July 23
11:30 p.m.: A caller from Beach Court reported someone was throwing rocks at the brick commerce building. Police were unable to locate anything at the time of the call.
11p.m.: A man came into the station to report that his bags were stolen outside of Walgreens at 201 Main St. Just prior to him coming into the lobby, officers had responded to a call about him causing a disturbance and panhandling at Walgreens. The officers who responded to the earlier disturbance explained that they did not see any bags with the man when they arrived on the scene. While the man was telling the officer what had happened, he was falling asleep and appeared heavily intoxicated. Police told the man that when he sobers up, that he can come back into the station if he remembers anything differently.
6:44 p.m.: A man from Webster Street called the station to report that while delivering for the Rockport House of Pizza, he was bitten in the leg by a dog on High Street. He said that he did not need medical attention but that he would like to speak to animal control.
5:55 p.m.: A woman called to report that a group of 10- to 12-year-old were taunting her about feeding the seagulls.
8:22 a.m.: Police were dispatched to 107 Atlantic Road, also known as Ocean House Hotel, for a report of a past larceny. Upon arrival, an officer was met by the caller who said she was notified by hotel staff that her purse was located by another hotel guest, who had found it across the street from the hotel next to a bench at 5 a.m. The purse's owner noticed that $700 in cash and two pairs of RayBan sunglasses were missing from her purse.
Thursday, July 22
10:15 p.m.: Police were dispatched to help with an unwelcome guest on Atlantic Street. An officer spoke with the homeowner who explained that he found a friend's highly intoxicated former girlfriend, Judy, sitting by his front door, and that when he opened the door she followed him into the home and sat in his kitchen. When he asked Judy to leave, she tossed a few plates off the kitchen counter. Police spoke with Judy, who agreed that she was in no shape to drive home and agreed to get a motel room for the night.
2:10 p.m.: One hypodermic needle recovered on Wingaersheek Beach on Atlantic Street was disposed of safely.
3:11 p.m.: Matthew J, Morrissey, 32, of 12 Story Road Apt A in Rockport was arrested on an active arrest warrant.
11:39 a.m.: Jason Nicholas Moody, 32, of 2 Sadler St. was arrested for two active arrest warrants
ROCKPORT
Monday, July 26
1:51 a.m.: An illegally parked car on T Wharf was ticketed.
Sunday, July 25
Medical emergencies on Doctor's Run at 12:38 p.m., Sandy Bay Terrace at 4:18 p.m. , and Highland Road at 8:47 p.m. All three persons were transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Lead foots: Three drivers received written warnings for speeding on Thatcher Road during traffic stops at 2:47, 6:59 and 7:10 p.m., respectively.
6:47 and 5:32 p.m.: Two drivers on Mt. Pleasant Street received written warnings for stop sign violations.
3 p.m.: Comcast was notified of downed cable wires by Long Beach.
12:11 p.m.: A Granite Street resident reported a "Divers Welcome" sign was missing from the property.
9:11 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Bearskin Neck.
Saturday, July 24
5:50 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people swimming at Carlson's Quarry.
5:24 p.m.: A truck illegally parked in the Shalin Liu Performance Center's loading zone on Main Street was tagged.
2:22 p.m.: An illegally parked car on High Street was tagged.
2:02 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
11:41 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of an injured blue heron on Granite Street.
11:09 a.m.: Public Works was notified to fix a broken headstone at Beach Grove Cemetery on Pleasant Street.
1:07 a.m.: An illegally parked car on T Wharf was tagged.
Friday, July 23
Traffic stops: Two drivers on Mt. Pleasant Street received written warnings for stop sign violations at 7:43 and 8:04 p.m., respectively.
3:54 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Bearskin Neck.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, July 25
Medical emergencies on Summer and School streets at 8:14 and 4:43 p.m.. Both were transported by ambulance to a hospital.
3:07 p.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove a bat from a Crooked Lane home.
Saturday, July 24
10:12 p.m.: Officers assisted a driver on Beach Street with the vehicle's broken headlights.
9:30 p.m.: Officers dismissed a group of people lighting fireworks on Proctor Street.
8:15 p.m.: Lift assist on Washington Street.
7:37 p.m.: A driver on Pleasant Street received a written warning for speeding.
1:30 p.m.: Medical emergency on Summer Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1:19 p.m.: Public WOrks was notified to remove graffiti on School Street.
11:38 a.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a citation for speeding.
Friday, July 23
Traffic stops: Between 10:20 a.m. and 8:45 p.m., four drivers — on Pine Street, Crafts Court, Deer Hill Street and Route 128 southbound — received a written warning for speeding.
8:48 p.m.: A driver on Walker Road received a written warning for having defective equipment.
ESSEX
Sunday, July 25
2:14 p.m.: Firefighters assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Southern Avenue.
Saturday, July 24
10:48 p.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for speeding and a junior operator license violation.
3:59 p.m.: The harbormaster was notified to assist a boater whose battery died at the mouth of Essex River, by Coffins Beach in Gloucester.
3:54 p.m.: A Island Road resident reported someone left tire marks on the lawn. The matter isunder investigation.
5:08 a.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Friday, July 23
8:10 p.m.: A driver on Apple Street received a verbal warning for erratic operation.