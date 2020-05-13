In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, May 12
9:18 p.m.: A power outage was reported at the intersection of Washington Street and Ashland Place.
9:05 p.m.: A Millett Street caller reported that a mother and son were in a dispute over lost keys.
3:02 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the O'Maley Innovation Middle School skate park for a report of three children skating while the park was closed.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, May 12
8:26 p.m.: Officers spoke with a group of people on Bearskin Neck about wearing face masks. Coverings are required while in the downtown area due to the coronavirus pandemic.
7:23 p.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on Landmark Lane.
6 p.m.: A driver on Railroad Avenue received a verbal warning for failing to yield.
4:22 p.m.: A Penryn Way resident reported finding a bone in the backyard. A photo of the bone was sent to the state's Medical Examiner's office, who later determined it came from either a cow or a moose.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, May 12
5:05 p.m.: Officers assisted with conducting a birthday parade on Norwood Avenue.
11:29 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a fox sighting on School Street.
ESSEX
Wednesday, May 13
1:28 a.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Tuesday, May 12
6:57 p.m.: Firefighters cleaned up a small gas spill on Main Street.
6:26 p.m.: Report of a cyclist falling on Eastern Avenue. Ambulance services were refused. It was reported a driver had cut off the cyclist, causing him to fall over. The matter is under investigation.
4:02 p.m.: A Story Street resident reportedly found a bird's nest full of eggs on the property. Animal Control was notified.
12:55 p.m.: Lift assist on Orchard Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
11:30 a.m.: Minor fender-bender on the corner of John Wise Avenue and Lanes Road. No injuries were reported.