In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:

GLOUCESTER

Tuesday, May 12

9:18 p.m.: A power outage was reported at the intersection of Washington Street and Ashland Place. 

9:05 p.m.: A Millett Street caller reported that a mother and son were in a dispute over lost keys.

3:02 p.m.: Police were dispatched to  the O'Maley Innovation Middle School skate park for a report of three children skating while the park was closed.

ROCKPORT

Tuesday, May 12

8:26 p.m.: Officers spoke with a group of people on Bearskin Neck about wearing face masks. Coverings are required while in the downtown area due to the coronavirus pandemic.

7:23 p.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on Landmark Lane. 

6 p.m.: A driver on Railroad Avenue received a verbal warning for failing to yield. 

4:22 p.m.: A Penryn Way resident reported finding a bone in the backyard. A photo of the bone was sent to the state's Medical Examiner's office, who later determined it came from either a cow or a moose. 

MANCHESTER

Tuesday, May 12 

5:05 p.m.: Officers assisted with conducting a birthday parade on Norwood Avenue. 

11:29 a.m.: Animal Control was notified of a fox sighting on School Street.

ESSEX

Wednesday, May 13

1:28 a.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital. 

Tuesday, May 12

6:57 p.m.: Firefighters cleaned up a small gas spill on Main Street.

6:26 p.m.: Report of a cyclist falling on Eastern Avenue. Ambulance services were refused. It was reported a driver had cut off the cyclist, causing him to fall over. The matter is  under investigation.

4:02 p.m.: A Story Street resident reportedly found a bird's nest full of eggs on the property. Animal Control was notified.  

12:55 p.m.: Lift assist on Orchard Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Beverly Hospital.  

11:30 a.m.: Minor fender-bender on the corner of John Wise Avenue and Lanes Road. No injuries were reported.  

