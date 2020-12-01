In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Nov. 30
8:33 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Rocky Neck Avenue, where they spoke with a man told them that two men had entered his house Sunday after his mother had left to go to church around 9:45 a.m. While he was sitting in his bedroom, he said heard what sounded like drawers being opened in the other room and then noticed his bedroom door was open. He told police he observed a man standing in the doorway holding several items, who immediately ran out of the house. Prior to this incident, the man told police he had seen the two men in the yard next door.
5:49 p.m.: A Riggs Street landlord reported that a tenant is smoking in the apartment, has not paid rent in four months and continuously has seven to eight people stay overnight. Police explained that those issues are a civil matter. The landlord, who is in the process of evicting the tenants, also she is concerned about illegal drug use in the apartment. Responding officers said they would notify detectives about the situation.
1:57 p.m.: Police were informed by a woman that someone Monday morning, at no exact time, had entered her driveway area and bent a no parking sign she had erected. There are no suspects at this time, but there has been an on-going issue about parking in this neighborhood. Police advised her to put up cameras and to call the city traffic commission to get a curb cut and make it a legal driveway.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Nov. 30
4:54 p.m.: The DPW was notified to remove a fallen tree from Granite Street.
2:12 p.m.: Medical emergency on Marmion Way. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Monday, Nov. 30
10:37 p.m.: Medical emergency on Newport Park. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:51, 8:51 and 5:10 p.m.: The DPW was notified to remove tree branches from the roadway on Bridge Street and Crooked Lane.
10:31 a.m.: Report of a driver backing into a light pole on Pulaski Lane. No injuries were reported and the car received minor damage. Officers filed an crash report.
9:10 a.m.: A person turned in a damaged Amazon package found in the woods off Bridge Street. Officers were unable to locate the person who ordered the package.
7:12 a.m.: Medical emergency on Lincoln Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
ESSEX
Monday, Nov. 30
8:47 p.m.: National Grid was notified of downed electrical wires on School Street.
4:03 p.m.: Medical emergency on Main Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
10:03 a.m.: Verizon was notified of an open phone box on Desoto Road.