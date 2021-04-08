In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, April 7
6 p.m.: A Blyman Avenue woman and Happy Valley employee reported her car was broken into sometime between 4 and 5 p.m. The woman found the car's back door was open and a Happy Valley bag along with roughly 50 8-ounce containers the store uses to keep its marijuana products were missing. She further explained that she has these containers because she works in the marketing department at Happy Valley. As she walked down the road, the woman began to notice the empty containers disposed of along Blyman Avenue. She did not see this incident occur so she was not able to get a license plate or visual of the suspect.
4:44 p.m.: A Friend Street resident showed an officer the door to his mother's apartment, that was slightly pushed in causing the dead bolt to jam. He believes that the damage was caused by his mother's ex boyfriend who had been thrown out of the apartment earlier.
3:40 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the McDonalds on Maplewood Avenue for a verbal argument between the store manager and a customer. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with the manager who explained that a customer had argued about not receiving the food he had ordered while in the drive-through. An officer spoke with the man, who explained he had purchased the food and had not received what he had paid for. An officer obtained the receipt for his purchase and identified he had in fact only paid for one sandwich, not the two he had claimed. His friend went and purchased the additional sandwich and resolved the disagreement.
12:59 p.m.: A person associated with Atlantic Vacation Homes at 4 Old County Road reported that the door to a commercial property was found to have blood or what appears to be blood dripped on it yesterday. It does not appear that anyone gained access to the building but the dent on the door also led the person to believe some one had tried to break in the previous night.
9:21 a.m.: A city vacuum truck operator called from the Willow Rest store at 1 Holly St. to report an adult man was walking into traffic carrying a large stick. The man nearly walked into his truck as he was traveling on Washington Street.
8:41 a.m.: A woman from Captain Hooks Restaurant at 406 Washington St. reported that there was a suspicious man walking down the street going into traffic and hassling drivers for a ride. He is carrying a large stick with a handkerchief attached. An officer was unable to find anyone who matched that description.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, April 8
2:31 a.m.: Medical emergency on Hodgkins Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
Wednesday, April 7
8:53 and 6:40 p.m.: Two drivers on Thatcher Road received verbal warnings for speeding.
3:02 p.m.: A driver on Granite Street received a written warning for speeding.
2:25 p.m.: A resident reported a past car accident that occurred on Curtis Street.
12:43 p.m.: A driver on Thatcher Road received a written warning for speeding.
12:17 p.m.: Medical emergency on Smith Road. The person refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, April 7
8:57 p.m.: A driver on Pine Street received a verbal warning for having broken taillights.
4:19 p.m.: Noise complaint regarding a loud leaf blower on Summer Street.
ESSEX
Thursday, April 8
6:48 and 2:06 a.m.: Two drivers on Western Avenue received verbal warnings for speeding and a marked lanes violation, respectively.
Wednesday, April 7
9:46 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for a lights violation.
7:08 p.m.: A driver on Brook Pasture Lane received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation.
7:06 p.m.: Medical emergency on Eastern Avenue. The person refused ambulance services.
6:47 p.m.: A driver reportedly hit and damaged a road sign on Martin Street, Route 22. Mass Highway was notified to fix the sign. Officers were unable to locate the driver that hit the sign.
6:41 a.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.