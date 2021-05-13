In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, May 12
10:18 p.m.: A caller from Shepherd and Pleasant streets reported that a large group of teens who were possibly intoxicated were in four cars blocking the road and yelling. An officer confirmed that the group of high school seniors were planning a senior prank and there was no issue.
10:20 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the area of Salt Island to investigate possible construction there. Dispatch informed the officers that the city does not have any records of permits being granted for Salt Island. The work would need conservation permitting and also would have required the use of the beach to bring heavy construction equipment on to the island. Officers arrived at the end of Witham Street, then walked on to Good Harbor Beach but the tide was coming in and too high for them to safely access the island. From the shore, officers observed two individuals walking along the rocks on the island but were unable to make contact with them.
At that time, officers did not see any construction equipment on the island. They did find a car that was registered out of 304 Cambridge Road in Woburn — where the island's owner is based. Police were able to make contact with the company and advised it that it needed to contact the city of Gloucester and pull the proper permits to continue work on the property.
8:12 a.m.: A caller from 90 East Main St. reported a person was throwing food into the street and feeding seagulls. Animal control spoke to the food thrower and advised her to stop feeding the seagulls, a violation of a city ordinance, or face penalties.