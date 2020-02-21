In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Feb. 21
7:27 a.m.: A caller at Cleveland Place reported finding a bag possibly containing drugs and requested an officer examine the bag. Police confirmed that the bag is not what it was thought to be.
Thursday, Feb. 20
10:29 p.m.: A hypodermic needle found outside 18 Willow St. was retrieved and disposed of safely.
8:39 p.m.: A caller at Willow Street reported people drinking and partying in her driveway. When police arrived at the address, the party had reportedly left in a black sedan.
4:04 p.m.: A property dispute was reported on Prospect Street.
3:55 p.m.: A person was reportedly trespassing on Maplewood Avenue.
2:53 p.m.: A caller on Prospect Street was heard yelling "get your hands off me" on the call. Police were unable to contact the calling party over the phone, and when officers arrived at the address peace was restored.
1:45 p.m.: A person came into the station to report the rear license plate has gone missing from her vehicle. The woman explained that she had been stopped for an expired registration and her car had been towed. When she went to pick up her car, the plate was gone.
1:17 p.m.: Police observed what looked like a hand gun under a bush on Prospect Street side of Railroad Variety. The item was turned out to be an airsoft pistol.
12:54 p.m.: A person came into the station to report being threatened by her granddaughter, who had allegedly called her on Feb. 7 and told her she had keys to her house and was going to turn the gas to her stove on. When the woman returned home, it appeared her stove head been tampered with and she believed there may be an odor of gas in house. She did not say whether she had the gas issue resolved since the possible tampering.
10:22 a.m.: A Spring Street caller reported finding more hypodermic needles in the area.
8:13 a.m.: A Presson Point Road caller reported possible illegal trash dumping.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, Feb. 20
7:34 p.m.: Report of a car traveling the wrong way down Main Street and striking two vehicles. The driver was transported to Addison Gilbert Hospital as a precaution. An accident report was filed as the damage caused by the accident is estimated to cost more than $1,000 to repair. Officers had yet to issue any citations on Friday afternoon.
3:11 p.m.: Report of illegally parked cars on Kitefield Road. Officers at the scene determined the cars were parked legally.
11:25 a.m.: A Granite Street resident reported coyotes continually approach her house at night. The person was advised to contact Animal Control about the matter.
9:55 a.m. and 2:34 p.m.: Two drivers on Thatcher Road received verbal warnings for speeding.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Feb. 20
12:47 p.m.: Lift assist on Newport Park.
8:53 a.m.: Report of suspicious activity on Boardman Avenue. At 9:31 a.m., another report clarified it was a neighbor dispute. Officers spoke with both parties and peace was restored.
ESSEX
Friday, Feb. 21
3:18 a.m.: Lift assist on Wood Drive. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Traffic stops: Two drivers received verbal warnings for violating traffic laws at 10:32 a.m. and 7:40 p.m.
10:26 p.m.: Richard Surpitski, 44, of Linebrook Road in Ipswich, was arrested on the corner of John Wise Avenue and Island Road on charges of speeding and operating to endanger.
6:05 p.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Addison Lane.
