In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, March 30
10:23 p.m.: A caller reported that a 400-pound man was yelling outside on Cleveland Street.
5:54 p.m.: A structure fire was reported at the Atlantic Fish & Seafood and Cold Storage at 159 East Main St. The deputy fire chief was not available for comment on details at press time.
5:19 p.m.: A woman from Nail Salon on Eastern Avenue reported that a person had come up to her and stated that he had got into some kind of road rage incident with another car and that person followed him into the Shaw's plaza and pulled up beside him and told him that he was going to kill him.
4:10 p.m.: Joseph F Enos, 26, was arrested on Rockland Street on charges of assault and battery on an individual 60 or older or disabled and threatening to commit a crime.
The arrest came after an officer was dispatched to Washington Street for report of an unknown disturbance. Upon arrival, an officer was met by an out-of-breath resident of a home who said his tenant Joseph Enos had just came downstairs from the second-floor apartment. He had allowed Enos to use his car for the day and when he had gone upstairs to ask for his keys back, Enos became angry. The man then explained that Enos came down the interior stairway and began pounding on the door while yelling. He told officers that Enos threatened to kill him multiple times and they had a physical altercation.
Police said Enos implied that there was no disturbance when informed the man had reported a disturbance regarding the keys and use of the car. Enos reportedly asked the officer if he needed glasses because of the way the officer was looking at him. Enos asked an officer, "Does he have the keys back?" in reference to his landlord, and an officer told him that he did. The officer observed scratches on Enos' knuckles, which he said was from construction.
As officers spoke with other tenants, Enos appeared to be listening in to the conversations. He became agitated and began yelling loudly expletives.
12:25 p.m.: A fire station employee reported that three individuals were hanging out in the doorway near the High Tide Glass Company on Center Street. He said it appeared suspicious.
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, March 30
6:19 p.m.: A person received a verbal warning for illegally dumping trash in a town-owned container.
6:13 p.m.: Rockport firefighters covered Gloucester Fire Department Central Station's while Gloucester firefighters tended to a call.
12:51 p.m.: Medical emergency on Squam Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
8:56 a.m.: Public Works was notified of a damaged road sign on Main Street.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, March 30
4:15 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street.
2:08 p.m.: Report of neighbor dispute involving a fence on Woodholm Road.
1:37 p.m.: Lift assist on Magnolia Avenue.
12:17 p.m.: Report of a dryer on fire at an Eaglehead Road home. The fire was extinguished before firefighters arrived at the home. They cleared a short time later.
9:45 a.m.: A School Street resident reported a lost dog.
ESSEX
Tuesday, March 30
5:28 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a citation for charges of speeding and not carrying a license.
5:06 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
1:54 p.m.: A driver on Martin Street Received a verbal warning for having expired registration. The driver was able to renew the registration online before being sent on by the officer.
10:47 a.m.: Public Works was notified of loose tree grindings in the roadway on Main Street.
10:22 a.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.