In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Wednesday, March 24
Single hypodermic needles were retrieved from Main Street at 12:54 p.m. and Parker Street at 3:02 p.m. Both were disposed of safely.
2:18 p.m.: A beaver was reported to be in a trap. Police said it appeared to be in a city trap in a city dam. Police decided that they would notify Fish and Wildlife to see if the trap is legal.
11 a.m.: Carlos L Rodriguez, 41, of 24 River Roa. in Andover was arrested by Rose's Oil Machine Shop on Main Street on charrges of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. An officer observed a white Honda Accord traveling on Rogers Street and found that the registered owner, Rodriguez, had a suspended driver's license. During a traffic stop, the driver provided his license and registration to police. When informed his license was suspended, Rodriguez said he was notified by the state Registry of Motor Vehicles that his license would not be suspended until March 29. An officer confirmed his license was suspended Jan. 28 and Rodriguez was arrested.
9:25 a.m.: A Friend Street landlord reported of a past attempt of breaking and entering. An officer met the landlord at the residence who told police he had arrived to do some work and spoke with a tenant. The tenant had told him that Tuesday around 5:50 p.m. she was watching television in her living room when she heard two male voices outside and a door knob wiggling. When she came to the front porch she saw two men in the front yard wiggling the handle of the door below the deck. When she confronted the two and told them that "they could not bet there," they left. When an officer asked to talk with the woman, she said that she didn't want to get involved and is unlikely to call the police for such incidents. The landlord explained that he had just evicted one of the individuals that was attempting to open the door.
8:59 a.m.: A caller from Reynard and Cherry streets reported a little silver van pulled over and two individuals who got out are lifting the manhole cover. Public Works confirmed that it was a New England Civil Engineering crew who would checking a few manhole covers throughout the city on Wednesday.
ROCKPORT
Thursday, March 25
2:19 a.m.: Medical emergency on Willow Lane. The person refused ambulance services.
1:26 a.m.: Officers reported loose bleacher planks at Evan's Field during a routine beat. Public Works was notified later that morning.
Wednesday, March 24
7:26 p.m.: Medical emergency on Curtis Street. The person refused ambulance services.
6:12 p.m.: Medical emergency on Thatcher Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
2:56 p.m.: A car key found on Bradley Wharf was turned into police at the station.
1:09 p.m.: A broken-down post office vehicle was towed from the Post Office on Thatcher Road.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, March 24
10:42 p.m.: Medical emergency at The Plains. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
5:14 p.m.: A broken-down car on Route 128 northbound was towed.
12:12 a.m.: Report of an electric wiring issue at a Bell Court home. The homeowner said he or she would reach out to a private electrician to fix the issue.
ESSEX
Thursday, March 25
6:49 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding.
Wednesday, March 24
7:06 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for having expired registration.
3:11 p.m.: Report of an ongoing harassment issue on Choate Street. The matter is under investigation.
1:05 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for a hands-free driving violation.
9:52 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for having expired registration.