In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
ROCKPORT
Tuesday, Aug. 3
9:35 a.m.: Medical emergency on McKay's Drive. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, Aug. 3
6:42 p.m.: Report of a carbon monoxide alarm sounding at The Plains. Firefighters shut off the home's gas stove and ventilated it.
1:26 p.m.: Officers filed a report regarding possible harassment on Summer Street.
ESSEX
Tuesday, Aug. 3
10:49 a.m.: A person parked at Town Hall on Martin Street reported the car's front window was smashed. A baseball game was held that evening at Memorial Field next door. Officers believe the windshield was smashed by a foul ball. A report was filed.
8:52 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a verbal warning for speeding.
3:36 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dog possibly interacting with a rabid bat on Turtleback Road.