In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, April 26
7:37 p.m.: A caller from the Heights at Cape Ann reported that a neighbor was singing loudly and disturbing other residents.
3:04 p.m.: A 54-year-old Newburyport woman was arrested at Dalton Avenue on a straight warrant.
2:55 p.m.: A mulch fire was reported at 350 Gloucester Crossing Road.
12:46 p.m.: A caller from New Way Lane reported finding a gun and was not sure if it is a pellet gun. The BB gun was retrieved about an hour later.
11:45 a.m.: A Dumpster fire was reported behind Marshalls at 211 Gloucester Crossing Road. The Fire Department was dispatched and put out the fire.
7:35 a.m.: A car was traveling straight on Warner Street when a cyclist who was traveling west down Oak Street collided with the right passenger side door of the car. The juvenile cyclist suffered an injured right knee. The cyclist was evaluated by Gloucester EMS and a medical treatment refusal was signed by the cyclist's mother. There were minor damages to the passenger side of the car and there were no injuries to the operator of the car.
7:20 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Prospect Street for a report of past larceny. Upon arrival, an officer spoke with a woman who explained that around 2:30 a.m. she hung up the phone after speaking to her daughter and went to sleep on the couch. She said that soon after she heard a noise and peeked toward the back door which appeared to be shut so she didn't think much of it. She did not observe a person inside the home. In the morning, she located a pack of Mentos mints on the back stairs to the apartment and in the front stairwell found a pair of white work gloves and an empty back of Marlboro cigarettes. Police then contacted her brother, who was the tenant of the apartment, who stated that he suspects someone entered his home and took a bottle containing 200 methadone pills from his kitchen cabinet. He told the officer that this happened a few months ago as well.
7:18 a.m.: Property was found at the Stone Pier.
ROCKPORT
Monday, April 26
6:06 p.m.: Report of a person heckling a group of Black Lives Matter protesters on Dock Square.
4:30 p.m.: Report filed regarding a neighbor dispute on Broadway.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to Main Street at 1:03 p.m. and Curtis Street at 3:40 p.m.and transported both individuals by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
2:52 and 2:12 p.m.: Two drivers on Thatcher Road received written warnings for speeding. One was also warned for driving without having his registration.
MANCHESTER
Monday, April 26
8:52 p.m.: A driver on Beach Street received a verbal warning for a headlight violation.
7:44 and 3:03 p.m.: Two drivers on Summer Street received verbal warnings for marked lanes violations and speeding, respectively.
2:10 and 2:03 p.m.: Two drivers on Pine Street received verbal warnings for speeding.
ESSEX
Monday, April 26
6:32 p.m.: A driver on Martin Street received a verbal warning for having expired registration. The driver was able to renew the registration online before being dismissed by the officer.
5:35 p.m.: A driver on John Wise Avenue received a citation for speeding.
5:07 p.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
9:50 a.m.: Report of a truck driver parked and slumped over the wheel of his truck on John Wise Avenue. EMS found no issues with the driver and he was cleared; however he was cited by police for unlicensed operation.
Sunday, April 25
12:52 p.m.: Mass Highway was notified to replace a broken street that was hit by a driver on Main Street. Officer were unable to locate the driver that broke the sign.
Saturday, April 24
11:25 p.m.: A driver on Eastern Avenue received a written warning for operating an unregistered motor vehicle. The car was towed.
Friday, April 23
6:11 p.m.: The Water Department was notified of an alarm sounding at the Water Treatment Plant on Centennial Grove Road.
9:41 a.m.: National Grid was notified of a downed electrical wire on Eastern Avenue.
5:56 a.m.: Medical emergency on Chebacco Terrace. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.