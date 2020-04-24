In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann’s police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, April 23
9:46 p.m.: An area search proved negative after a caller reported a disturbance at the 7-Eleven on Maplewood Avenue.
4:53 p.m.: An area search proved negative after a caller reported a man was yelling a beach goers on Nautilus Road.
4:03 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the intersection of Main and Pleasant streets for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, police were informed by a woman that when she was in the bank drive-through a woman began yelling at her from another vehicle. She said that she was scared because the other woman is crazy. The other woman said that she was the one who was being harassed, explaining that she had been receiving harassing text messages from the first woman.
3:59 p.m.: A Gloucester resident has been summonsed to court on charges of vandalizing property, possessing burglary tools, and trespassing at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Church Street. The church burglary was reported Tuesday.
ESSEX
Friday, April 24
Building and area checks done around town throughout the morning.
Thursday, April 23
4:45 p.m.: An erratic driver was reported on Martin Street. Police found and spoke with the driver, and filed a report on the incident
3:25 p.m.: A citizen on Western Avenue requested assistance. An officer spoke with the person and an incident report was filed.
2:20 p.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Story Street. An officer spoke to the person and an incident report was filed.
9:51 a.m.: The Fire Department rescue squad responded to Eastern Avenue for a person having difficulty breathing. The person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the day.
ROCKPORT
Friday April 24
3:31 a.m.: A citizen on Curtis Street was given assistance.
Building and area checks done around town throughout the morning.
Thursday, April 23
8:18 p.m.: Person on Railroad Avenue spoken to about lost or found property.
4:30 p.m.: Person at Station Square spoken to about animals following calls about them to police.
4:17 p.m.: DPW dispatched to Long Beach.
4 p.m.: Assistance given to another agency.
3:05 p.m.: Police spoke to the owner of a car illegally parked in the area of 49-51 Mt. Pleasant St.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to call on Railroad Avenue at 6:56 a.m. and 2:47 p.m., Norwood Avenue at 12:42 p.m., and Haven Avenue at 12:49 p.m. Two patients refused ambulance services, the others were taken to the hospital.
11:27 a.m.: Firefighters were requested on Railroad Avenue. They were dispatched.
Citizens were assisted on Broadway at 7:18 a.m. and 1:24 p.m. when the person refused ambulance services, and on Main Street at 5:04 p.m.
9:41 a.m.: Wellness checks on residents conducted all over town.