In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Monday, Dec. 9
1:30 a.m.: Joshua J. Hopkins, 28, of 613 Roosevelt Trail in Wyndham, Maine, was arrested on the charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, possession of a Class B drug (Suboxone) and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
The arrest occurred after an officer on regular patrol observed Hopkins' vehicle near the loading dock for Market Basket at Gloucester Crossing. Police said Hopkins admitted hitting a guard rail and then the supermarket building, flattening the vehicle's right front tire and causing significant front-end damage.
Sunday, Dec. 8
7:16 p.m.: Jason Chumack, 47, of 370 Main St. in Gloucester, was arrested on the charge of shoplifting several items from the Walgreens pharmacy at 201 Main St.
8:12 a.m.: A Prospect Street resident reported two incidents of vandalism and harassment at his property. Police are investigating.
Saturday, Dec. 7
11:31 p.m.: Officers responded to a Prospect Street address after a resident complained a neighbor would not turn down music. Officer spoke with both individuals. Peace restored.
12:57 p.m.: Officer responded to the TD Bank on Rogers Street on a 911 call. The call was accidental.
Friday, Dec. 6
6:26 p.m.: A Middle Street business reported an intoxicated male refusing to leave the property. Officers moved him along.
10:58 a.m.: Police said they will seek a summons to court for a Gloucester homeless man on the charge of failing to register as a Level-2 sex offender as mandated by law.
ROCKPORT
Monday, Dec. 9
5:23 a.m.: Lift assist on Granite Street.
Sunday, Dec. 8
11:33 p.m.: Medical emergency on High Street. The person refused ambulance services.
11:10 p.m.: Lift assist on Granite Street.
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to calls on Twin Light Circle at 7:08 a.m., Granite Street at 1:36 p.m., and Main Street at 4:57 p.m. In each case a person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
2:27 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a civil infraction for running a stop sign.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to calls on Jerdens' Lane at 10:06 a.m., Story Street at 6:55 p.m., and Landmark Lane at 9:03 p.m. In each case a person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
4:54 p.m.: A person reported losing a wallet on Main Street.
4:51 p.m.: A Gloucester woman was arrested on two previous warrants.
3:51 p.m.: The DPW was notified to sand down ice on Dock Square.
2:02 p.m.: Lift assist on Squam Hill Court.
Friday, Dec. 6
Medical emergencies: The rescue squad responded to calls on Dean Road at 9:45 a.m., and Main Street at 2:21 and 2:59 p.m. In each case a person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
1:30 p.m.: Officers helped a person locked out of his or her parked car on T Wharf.
9:16 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her apartment on Broadway.
7:35 a.m.: A person reported accidentally backing into a car on Pigeon Hill Street the previous night.
7:20 a.m.: A driver on Main Street received a criminal complaint for unlicensed operation.
MANCHESTER
Sunday, Dec. 8
9 p.m.: Lift assist on School Street.
7:15 p.m.: A driver on Summer Street received a verbal warning for a marked lanes violation and failing to signal while turning.
Saturday, Dec. 7
6:33 p.m.: A report was made regarding a neighbor dispute at The Plains.
2:03 p.m.: Two-car accident on School Street. A crash report was taken. Both parties exchanged information.
9:24 a.m.: A person on Mill Street reported being scammed on Craigslist. The matter is under investigation.
Friday, Dec. 6
11:59 a.m.: Gloucester Police notified of an erratic operator leaving Manchester on Route 128 northbound.
ESSEX
Monday, Dec. 9
7:02 a.m.: A motorist was issued a citation for an unspecified violation during a traffic stop on Main Street.
Building and property checks around town throughout the morning.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Traffic stops made for various infractions on Main Street at Southern Avenue at 5:14 p.m., Western Avenue at 5:47 p.m., Main Street at 8:03 p.m., and Eastern Avenue at 8:40 p.m. One driven was issued a citation, one a written warning and the others received verbal warnings
12:06 p.m.: Alarm activation on Turtleback Road. Homeowner spoken to,
11:50 and 11:51 a.m.: Another agency assisted on Martin Street.
11:22 a.m.: Parking enforcement on Main Street.
11:19 a.m.: Motor vehicle accident with no personal injury reported on John Wise Avenue. Assistance given.
8:50 a.m.: Suspicious activity reported on Conomo Point Road. Property checked.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
Saturday, Dec. 7
11:40 p.m.: Alarm sounded on Main Street. Property checked and secured.
11:31 p.m.: A disabled vehicle was reported on Main Street. Police checked and secured the vehicle.
Traffic stops for various violations were made on Martin Street at Western Avenue at 10:49 a.m., Main Street at 11:58 a.m., Eastern Avenue at Goodwin Court at 10:51 p.m. citation verbals
5:12 p.m.: The rescue squad responded to a call about an individual reportedly having a stroke. The person was taken by ambulance from Main Street to a hospital.
Citizens assisted on Martin Street at 2:40 and 2:41 p.m.
Building and property checks around town throughout the day.
