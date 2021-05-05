In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Tuesday, May 4
5:10 p.m.: Kids were reported to be throwing rocks at a Blynman Avenue home and struck a window. Police confirmed that this has been an ongoing issue and report that an increase in patrols should be done in this area.
4:30 p.m.: A woman came into lobby to report that her car was broken in Monday night while parked on Magnolia Avenue. While entering her car this morning, she noticed some water on her driver seat. At first, she thought that maybe a window was cracked open and rain got in. But all the windows were closed and after searching the vehicle she saw that there were several tissues stuffed into her middle console. After further inspection, she noticed that a bag with approximately $20 in quarters was taken from her vehicle. She had seen a group of young teenagers walking around the area late last night but was unsure if it they were the culprits.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, May 5
12:09 a.m.: Report of water leaking on the roadway on Thatcher Road. The leak was caused by hydrant flushing in the area. No further action was taken.
Tuesday, May 4
11:43 p.m.: A driver on Main Street received a criminal complaint. It is unclear at this time what the complaint was for.
9:49 p.m.: Report of a fire hydrant leaking on Eden Road. The leak was caused by hydrant flushing in the area. No further action was taken.
MANCHESTER
Tuesday, May 4
8:20 p.m.: Lift assist on Raymond Street.
3:30 p.m.: An officer contacted Gloucester Police regarding a driver with defective equipment entering the city via Route 128 northbound.
ESSEX
Tuesday, May 4
10:22 p.m.: Joseph Teixeira, 18, of Ipswich, was arrested on Eastern Avenue on changes of unlicensed operation and speeding. The registered owner of car he was driving also received a criminal application for permitting an unlicensed driver to operate the vehicle. At press time, Teixeira had not yet been arraigned in Gloucester District Court.
5:36 p.m.: Firefighters extinguished a small backyard fire on Turtleback Road. No injuries or major damage was reported.
4:47 p.m.: Animal Control was notified of a dog complaint made on Southern Avenue.
11:45 a.m.: Medical emergency on John Wise Avenue. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
7:35 a.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a verbal warning for having defective equipment.