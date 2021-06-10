In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Thursday, June 10
6:15 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Hiltz Movers and Storage, 23 Kondelin Road, where the owner said he has noticed that someone is sleeping in a unit. An officer spoke with the individual and told him that he cannot be sleeping in storage units.
Wednesday, June 9
10 p.m.: A caller from 2 School House Road reported seeing smoke and sparks coming from the ground. Police found that it was mulch bed smoldering and the Fire Department put it out with an extinguisher.
8:14 p.m.: Complaint lodged about loud music on School Street. Police found partiers who said they will lower their emotional state while eating pizza.
12:53 p.m.: A woman at Willow Street Mini Storage, 18 Sargent St., was reported to be attempting to get the attention of people in a storage unit and attempting to get in by pounding on the door.
4:14 a.m.: An Atlantic Street caller said she heard someone outside her window and requested officers check the property. An area search by an officer was negative.
ROCKPORT
Wednesday, June 9
11:04 p.m.: Medical emergency on Douglas Drive. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester.
11:26 a.m.: A person turned in a credit card found at a kiosk on Beach Street.
7:44 a.m.: Officers assisted a person locked out of his or her car on Bearskin Neck.
MANCHESTER
Wednesday, June 9
11:08 p.m.: A driver on Union Street received a written warning for a stop sign violation.
10:47 p.m.: A driver on Elm Street received a verbal warning for a stop sign violation.
2:40 p.m.: Lift assist on Lincoln Street. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.
1 p.m.: Animal Control was notified to remove a snapping turtle outside a Mill Street home.
10:46, 10:35, 9 and 8:38 a.m.: Drivers on Pleasant, Pine, School and Lincoln streets received verbal warnings for speeding.
ESSEX
Wednesday, June 9
7:53 p.m.: The Water Department was notified of a sewer alarm on Western Avenue.
5:32 p.m.: A driver on Western Avenue received a verbal warning for having expired registration. The driver was able to renew the registration online roadside before being dismissed by the officer.
11:51 a.m.: Report of a minor car accident on Main Street. No injuries were reported. Both drivers exchanged information.
7:13 a.m.: A driver on Southern Avenue received a citation for a stop sign violation.