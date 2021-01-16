In news taken from the logs of Cape Ann's police and fire departments:
GLOUCESTER
Friday, Jan. 15
6:38 a.m.: A caller from Atlantic Road reported that the road is icy and requested the DPW to salt.
Thursday, Jan. 14
4:56 p.m.: The owner of Cafe Bishco at 47 Main St. reported that a man was harassing the staff and customers.
4:13 p.m.: A caller from 8 Shore Hill Road reported a past burglary where $5 in quarters had been taken from their vehicle.
9:27 a.m.: Tayler Sisic, 21, of 21 Pleasant St. Apt. 2, was arrested on School House Road for trespassing, assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. Police responded to the area of Linsky's on School House Road for a report of two homeless people living on the caller's property. Dispatch relayed to officers that there was a verbal altercation and a woman was threatened. The owner explained to police that when she had asked the intruders to leave, they yelled expletives and refused to leave. An officer located the individuals who said they didn't need to leave because "They don't own it. The owner's dead. Let me see a deed." Police continued to tell them that they had to leave. They again refused to leave and would not take the assistance from Action, Inc. The woman who was with Sisic said she was pregnant. The caller explained that when she had asked them to leave earlier, the man had threatened her with a large axe and said, "I'll cut your head off!" Police found the axe in the storage unit. An officer had located Sisic near the train tracks on Cleveland Street. As they approached him, Sisic began to back away from them. He then began to run after he was informed by police that he was under arrest. After police apprehended him, Sisic kept screaming and thrashing. While police were booking Sisic at the station, he explained that he takes medication for anger issues and he had forgotten to take them that morning.
ROCKPORT
Friday, Jan. 15
2:31 a.m.: Medical emergency on Squam Road. The person was transported by ambulance to Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Thursday, Jan. 14
4:49 p.m.: Medical emergency on Squam Hill Court. The person refused ambulance services.
MANCHESTER
Thursday, Jan. 14
3 p.m.: Alarm activation at a home Masconomo Street. The caretaker was notified. No issues were reported.
ESSEX
Thursday, Jan. 14
11:08 p.m.: State Highway and Essex DPW was notified to treat the roads around town.
12:10 p.m.: Medical emergency on Willow Court. The person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.